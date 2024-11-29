Glasgow subsea survey firm Sulmara secures £15m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Glasgow subsea survey firm Sulmara secures £15m investment

By Mathew Perry
29/11/2024, 7:55 am
© Supplied by SulmaraAn offshore survey vessel operated by Glasgow's Sulmara.
An offshore survey vessel operated by Glasgow's Sulmara.

Glasgow-headquartered subsea firm Sulmara has secured a £15 million investment from equity investor BGF.

Sulmara provides survey and inspection services to the offshore wind and energy markets using a range of autonomous and uncrewed vessels.

Founded in 2019, the company has rapidly expanded to a global footprint with offices in Aberdeen, Norwich, Houston, Singapore and Taipei.

The company sees more close to £55m in annual revenues, representing a 61% compound annual growth rate over the last four years, with clients including Orsted, Chevron and Seaway7.

Sulmara said the investment from BGF will enable further complex and low carbon data collection in “environments that pose a huge challenge to conventional methodologies”.

Sulmara founder and chief executive Kevin McBarron said the investment comes at an important moment for the company.

“This significant investment of growth capital is a vote of confidence in our strategy,” he said.

© Supplied by Charlotte Street Par
Sulmara founder and chief executive Kevin McBarron.

“The international growth and breadth of services now delivered demonstrates that our approach is also resonating with our clients and supports their need to reduce Scope 3 emissions as the path to net zero matures.”

BGF investor Richard Pugh said the firm has been impressed with Sulmara’s rapid growth in the industry.

“Offshore renewables and their adjacent technologies have an increasingly important role in decarbonising our energy, and an area Scotland has world leading expertise,” he added.

Alongside Sulmara, BGF is also an investor in Scottish firms including Glacier Energy and FrontRow Energy Group.

