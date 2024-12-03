Disco lights on offshore wind farms to create environmentally-friendly scallop farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Disco lights on offshore wind farms to create environmentally-friendly scallop farms

By Michael Behr
03/12/2024, 3:03 pm
© Supplied by Fishtek MarineFishtek Marine's PotLights installed in a specially designed pot. Source: Fishtek Marine.
Fishtek Marine's potlights installed in a specially designed pot.

A new project aims to install “disco lights” around offshore wind farms to develop environmentally-friendly scallop fishing.

The Offshore Wind Evidence and Change Programme (OWEC) will support an 18-month research project into using underwater LED lights to attract scallops.

The LED lights, which use the same technology as disco lights, are placed into modified lobster and crab pots and based around offshore wind farms.

Early trials showed that scallops are drawn towards the lights, leading to an increase in the catch of up to 500%.

The technique is less invasive than the traditional practice of dredging along the seabed, which disturbs marine habitats and species.

The LED lights will be rolled out at a regional level by fishing crews in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby, who fish around and within offshore windfarms.

The team working on the LED lights project includes the Offshore Wind Industry Council,  Ørsted and the University of Exeter, as well as Devon-based Fishtek Marine.

The company was nominated for the Earthshot Prize this year for devising a way to minimise the number of sharks being caught unintentionally during tuna fishing.

The project is one of five announced by OWEC as part of its 2024 funding round. Funding has also come from Natural England and the Fishmongers Guild.

RenewableUK consents and environment assistant manager Oscar Wilkie, who leads on this work for the Offshore Wind Industry Council, said: “As the offshore wind sector expands, it’s increasingly important that we find ways to work together with other industries at sea such as commercial fishing.

“We’re keen to ensure that the sea continues to be a shared space which benefits everyone, including nature and industry. We hope that this project will show that innovative environmentally-friendly fishing methods can be used to enable us to use the same areas of seabed.”

Nature inclusive designs

The OWEC programme is a £50 million initiative funding nature-positive acceleration of offshore wind development.

It is coalition of 26 organisations led by the Crown Estate, alongside programme partners, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Nature-inclusive designs are becoming more important to offshore wind developers. With Scottish projects facing a slow consenting process and the government saying applications should be as strong as possible, environmental mitigation can help developments progress quicker.

The Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) called on developers to include features such as fish hotels, structures that imitate reefs, and holes in the monopiles to promote water flow to promote biodiversity

One project, the Salamander floating offshore wind farm, has been monitoring the presence of fish to better understand how it, and other floating wind farms, affect their behaviour.

And Ocean Winds, which is building the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm near the Moray Firth, implemented several initiatives during development, such as “low order deflagration” techniques as a less-intrusive means of removing unexploded ordnance.

The Moray West project recently welcomed a seal to the construction site, demonstrating how offshore wind farms and marine life can co-habit.

Programme lead for OWEC Rachael Mills added: “The Crown Estate’s ambition is to create the world’s most attractive and sustainable marine economy, so it’s important we explore opportunities where balance can be found among the interests of the many industries using the seabed.

“By researching this innovative and sustainable scallop fishing technique, we are taking an important step towards better co-location between fisheries and the offshore wind industry. This forms part of our strategy to manage this vital resource effectively to deliver long-term value for the nation.”

Recommended for you