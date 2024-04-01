Energising the future: North-East Scotland’s pioneering journey towards net zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energising the future: North-East Scotland’s pioneering journey towards net zero

Reporter
01/04/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ETZDron Dickson minister visit
Dron Dickson minister visit.

North-East Scotland is home the highest concentration of energy supply chain companies in anywhere in the UK. These cluster of companies have displayed a resolute entrepreneurial spirit for the last fifty years and are the internationally recognised back bone of this region’s oil and gas industry.

The supply chain, and highly skilled and innovative people they employ, are the very lifeblood of our sector and the most important asset we have in our ability to capitalise on the vast opportunities afforded by new and green energies.

That is why ETZ Ltd, the not-for-profit company tasked with spearheading this region’s energy transition, is taking forward a range of targeted initiatives through our dedicated ‘Pathway’ approach ensuring supply chain companies are provided with the support they need to diversify their offering toward the low-carbon sector.

AJT Engineering-minister visit. © Supplied by ETZ
AJT Engineering-minister visit.

Firstly, we continue to deliver a range of programmes for supply chain companies informing them of low carbon energy developer and operator opportunities, domestically and internationally, offering guidance on how they can establish a successful commercial approach to capitalise on them.

To date, we have engaged directly with over 800 individuals representing these companies through our themed masterclasses on priorities such as offshore wind, carbon capture and hydrogen. These have proved hugely popular, and we are currently rolling out a series of mini masterclasses, in conjunction with Scottish Enterprise, on manufacturing opportunities in the offshore wind sector at a subcomponent level.

Depending on your business needs, your company’s journey can take many routes along the Energy Transition Pathway. We offer several sub-programs which focus on internationalisation knowledge exchange to ensure export capabilities, tailored digitisation workshops and the Fit 4 Offshore Renewables programme in partnership with ORE Catapult.

Secondly, we have established the ETZ Challenge Fund which offers capital investment grants of up to £250k to support high-growth potential energy supply chain companies across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. These grants go toward new facilities, equipment installation, and existing industry upgrades including digital infrastructure to accelerate market entry into low carbon sectors and support business growth and create new jobs.

This targeted initiative, supported by Scottish Government Just Transition funding, has already provided £3.4 million to 24 companies across the region, helping them diversify to capitalise on opportunities in the low carbon sector. This has unlocked an additional £5.8 million in private sector contributions evidencing the clear appetite for transition across the region.  Applications are now open for the latest tranche of The Challenge Fund which closes on April 9th 2024.

ETZ Ltd is has a clear aim to reposition the North East of Scotland as an internationally recognised energy cluster focussed on the delivery of net zero. Our continued, unrivalled and steadfast support for the supply chain, is making a significant a significant contribution to fully realising it.

Get in touch with information@etzltd.com to find out more about our programmes.

