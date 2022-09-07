Vysus Group Business Breakfast: Navigating through the energy trilemma in uncertain times

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Vysus Group, in collaboration with the Energy Industries Council (EIC), is pleased to announce our upcoming business breakfast on Wednesday 21 September.

David Clark, CEO at Vysus Group and a panel of cross industry experts will be shining a spotlight on the ‘Energy Trilemma’; a balance between security, affordability, and sustainability in how we access and use energy in our daily lives.

In recent months, a greater emphasis has been placed on energy security and with this there has been a shift from a primary focus on renewables, to an increase in reliance on hydrocarbons to avoid economic collapse.

The challenge for us all is how we balance the desire for energy independence with the increasing global demand for hydrocarbons, not least in the wake of the first major conflict on the European continent for almost 80 years? And how do we square this with COP26 commitments and crucially, successfully navigate the ever-evolving global energy agenda?

Join us to discuss the policy U-turn, how this short-term focus shift affects our race to net-zero, and how energy transition is now more important than ever.

Register here The EIC > Event Detail (the-eic.com)

Event Details

Date: Wednesday 21 September

Time: 07:00 – 09:00 (UK)

Venue: Chester Hotel, Aberdeen

Cost: Free to attend