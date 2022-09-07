Vysus Group Business Breakfast: Navigating through the energy trilemma in uncertain times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vysus Group Business Breakfast: Navigating through the energy trilemma in uncertain times

Vysus Group, in collaboration with the Energy Industries Council (EIC), is pleased to announce our upcoming business breakfast on Wednesday 21 September.
By Brayden Sutherland
07/09/2022, 7:00 am
David Clark, CEO at Vysus Group and a panel of cross industry experts will be shining a spotlight on the ‘Energy Trilemma’; a balance between security, affordability, and sustainability in how we access and use energy in our daily lives.

In recent months, a greater emphasis has been placed on energy security and with this there has been a shift from a primary focus on renewables, to an increase in reliance on hydrocarbons to avoid economic collapse.

The challenge for us all is how we balance the desire for energy independence with the increasing global demand for hydrocarbons, not least in the wake of the first major conflict on the European continent for almost 80 years? And how do we square this with COP26 commitments and crucially, successfully navigate the ever-evolving global energy agenda?

Join us to discuss the policy U-turn, how this short-term focus shift affects our race to net-zero, and how energy transition is now more important than ever.

Register here The EIC > Event Detail (the-eic.com)
Event Details
Date: Wednesday 21 September
Time: 07:00 – 09:00 (UK)
Venue: Chester Hotel, Aberdeen
Cost: Free to attend

