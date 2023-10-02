Al Jaber opens Adipec with call to deliver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Al Jaber opens Adipec with call to deliver

“This is the year to show the world you are central to the solution. This industry can change the global debate and can change the global outcome,” Al Jaber said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/10/2023, 7:49 am
© Supplied by Kamran Jebreili/AP/SCOP28 president delegate Sultan Al Jaber.
COP28 president delegate Sultan Al Jaber.

Sultan Al Jaber opened Adipec today with a rallying cry for the oil and gas industry, which he said could provide the solution to climate change.

“This is the year to show the world you are central to the solution. This industry can change the global debate and can change the global outcome,” Al Jaber said. It is time to “silence the sceptics by applying scale, capital, technology to deliver real outcomes and tangible results. It is time to turn rhetoric into results … It is time to unite. It is time to act and it is time to deliver.”

In the run up to Adipec it had not been clear the Adnoc head – and COP28 president – would take up his customary role of opening the conference.

Al Jaber noted that he had addressed the industry, at CERAWeek in March, at which he point he had declared “Houston, we have a problem.”

Speaking at Adipec this morning, Al Jaber answered that challenge. The oil and gas industry “can and must help drive the solutions”, he said.

The COP28 president said that cutting emissions was the “North Star” in order to tackle climate change. The challenge for the industry is to do this while “ensuring human prosperity” through meeting the energy needs of the world’s growing population.

Big impacts

Al Jaber set out three areas to provide the greatest impact in the shortest time. The first is to curb emissions from the production of energy, with months of hard work going into commitments to eliminate flaring by 2030.

The second point was a call for the industry to take a “critical role” in scaling up renewable energies. Such a move, he said, would “future proof the industry’s own business models”. At the same time, though, he warned the intermittent nature of renewables meant they could not provide power for heavy industry.

Al Jaber’s third point was to decarbonise the hard to abate sectors, such as cement, steel, aluminium and heavy transportation.

“COP28 must be a turning point”, Al Jaber said. “Where we begin to get back on track and start our sprint to 2030.”

The event runs until Thursday and has the theme of “decarbonising faster together”.

Al Jaber also held a “changemakers majlis” yesterday. At that event he called for greater collaboration to tackle emissions and slow the pace of climate change.

