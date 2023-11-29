Reuters Events: Hydrogen 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reuters Events: Hydrogen 2024

By Reuters Events
29/11/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Reuters EventsPost Thumbnail

Hydrogen 2024 returns to Amsterdam on April 9-10 at the Leonardo Royal Amsterdam City.

With 5+ years of legacy, this is an unmissable event for those looking to guarantee their projects reach financial close in a market rewarding the first movers and calculated risk takers with invaluable competitive advantages making projects more economical, scalable and clean.

Hydrogen 2024 is the industry’s most senior executive event bringing together CEOs, senior finance, strategy, development and technology executives across the entire value chain to share their actionable ideas and insights on how to turn announcements in the pipeline to real-life projects.

Our invigorated agenda will equip you with the tools to successfully produce hydrogen and ammonia at scale, store and transport cost-competitively, secure financial commitment from key investors and lenders, and present a strong business case to off-takers.

Gathering over 400+ attendees and benefiting from the expertise of 70+ C-Suite & Executive speakers, #HydrogenNow features an extensive program covering 5 essential themes reflecting the challenges being felt across European, North African and Middle Eastern projects right now.

Join us this April to understand how you can be the agent for change and lead in this new era of hydrogen growth. With over 96% of projects awaiting to reach final investment decision in a market rewarding early movers, gain critical knowledge from proven winners including H2 Green Steel to win the hydrogen race.

As praised by the Vice President from NEOM Green Hydrogen, network intimately with “high-quality speakers and attendees” to form business partnerships that will drive projects to reach financial close in a market rewarding calculated risk-takers and early movers.

