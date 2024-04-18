‘First of its kind’ event on high-hazard industries comes to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘First of its kind’ event on high-hazard industries comes to Aberdeen

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/04/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by E-Reps Networkaberdeen high hazard event
Environmental engineer Jill Butler-Rennie has organised the event.

More than 200 people will gather for a “first of its kind” event in Aberdeen this year bringing together experts from several high-hazard industries.

Organised by E-Reps network, the event will have leaders on sustainable development, net zero and pollution prevention showcasing ways of reducing environmental impacts and meet systainability targets.

The one day event promises to bring collaboration between operators, regulators, industry groups and NGOs across energy, utilities, manufacturing, chemicals and distilled spirits sectors.

Hosted at the P&J Live on October 3, the “Enviro Risk Exchange” has been organised by Jill Butler-Rennie, an environmental engineer of 20 years.

She said: “When it comes to hazardous industries, there has never been a better time to exchange our expertise.

“It’s vital that industry leaders and decision makers stay informed about emerging trends and initiatives and, as innovation evolves, it’s time for a new approach.

“Enviro Risk Exchange has been designed as a catalyst for knowledge sharing and will provide a unique opportunity to ignite discussions on driving down lifecycle impacts of hazardous operations.”

© Supplied by E-Reps Network
Jill Butler-Rennie.

Established in 2012, the E-Reps Network provides environmental solutions to the energy sector to “engage, educate, and empower” through strategy, training, online communities, and focused events.

Ms Butler-Rennie added: “Resilience is absolutely key to effectively manage risks, mitigate potential hazards and recover from adverse events or situations,” continued Jill. “It’s crucial for companies to embrace a robust resilience strategy to ensure the sustainability and continuity of operations with the vision to learn from and build on experience.

“We look forward to facilitating discussions that will shape the future of safety and environmental management and drive transformative business improvement through sustainable development.”

For more, go here: www.enviroriskexchange.com

