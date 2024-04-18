‘First of its kind’ event on high-hazard industries comes to Aberdeen

More than 200 people will gather for a “first of its kind” event in Aberdeen this year bringing together experts from several high-hazard industries.

Organised by E-Reps network, the event will have leaders on sustainable development, net zero and pollution prevention showcasing ways of reducing environmental impacts and meet systainability targets.

The one day event promises to bring collaboration between operators, regulators, industry groups and NGOs across energy, utilities, manufacturing, chemicals and distilled spirits sectors.

Hosted at the P&J Live on October 3, the “Enviro Risk Exchange” has been organised by Jill Butler-Rennie, an environmental engineer of 20 years.

She said: “When it comes to hazardous industries, there has never been a better time to exchange our expertise.

“It’s vital that industry leaders and decision makers stay informed about emerging trends and initiatives and, as innovation evolves, it’s time for a new approach.

“Enviro Risk Exchange has been designed as a catalyst for knowledge sharing and will provide a unique opportunity to ignite discussions on driving down lifecycle impacts of hazardous operations.”

Established in 2012, the E-Reps Network provides environmental solutions to the energy sector to “engage, educate, and empower” through strategy, training, online communities, and focused events.

Ms Butler-Rennie added: “Resilience is absolutely key to effectively manage risks, mitigate potential hazards and recover from adverse events or situations,” continued Jill. “It’s crucial for companies to embrace a robust resilience strategy to ensure the sustainability and continuity of operations with the vision to learn from and build on experience.

“We look forward to facilitating discussions that will shape the future of safety and environmental management and drive transformative business improvement through sustainable development.”

