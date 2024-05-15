SOWPA: Scottish Ports alliance will ‘unashamedly’ maximise domestic offshore wind benefit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / All-Energy

SOWPA: Scottish Ports alliance will ‘unashamedly’ maximise domestic offshore wind benefit

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/05/2024, 4:31 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas

A newly-announced Scottish ports alliance for offshore wind will “unashamedly” maximise the domestic supply chain, a top renewables boss has said.

SOWPA (Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance) was unveiled on Wednesday at All-Energy in Glasgow, a collaboration of 13 Scottish ports to fast-track opportunities across manufacturing and fabrication, through to marshalling, assembly, and operations & maintenance.

It comes as a huge 30GW of ScotWind-related offshore capacity is due to be installed over the next decade, amid vast pressure on the supply chain.

Global Energy Group executive director Iain Sinclair (right) interviewed by EV’s Allister Thomas

Meanwhile international efforts are ramping up on floating offshore wind in markets including Scandinavia, France, Spain and Ireland.

Iain Sinclair, executive director of Global Energy Group and vice chair of Scottish Renewables said the move will work to put the domestic supply chain first.

He highlighted there is no commercially-sensitive information being shared but the initiative brings forward the “core competencies” and phasing in the right strategic needs and wants to support developers and the supply chain.

Speaking to Energy Voice Out Loud from the conference show floor, he said: “We talk about collaboration, we talk about knowledge sharing, we talk about working across the sector. It is, however, extremely important we make sure, unashamedly, we maximise the benefit domestically first and foremost.

“I think once we’ve done that and we understand what each port and each part of the supply chain, the role it has to play, I think then we can start looking over the horizon and exporting the knowledge and expertise. In essence, we’ve got the technical capability and it’s pulling it all together.”

See the full video above.

