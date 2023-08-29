Taxi firms gear up for ‘pressure’ as Offshore Europe arrives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / Offshore Europe

Taxi firms gear up for ‘pressure’ as Offshore Europe arrives

Meanwhile, north-east transport body Nestrans encourages 'sustainable travel options' for the showcase.
By Ryan Duff
29/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 29/08/2023, 10:53 am
© Supplied by Kenny ElrickThe taxi rank on Back Wynd, Aberdeen.
The taxi rank on Back Wynd, Aberdeen.

Offshore Europe is set to bring an influx in custom for local businesses in the north-east of Scotland, and taxi firms have been preparing for the “pressure” of the showcase.

With thousands of people from all around the globe looking to travel to Aberdeen for the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ (SPE) Offshore Europe event next week, local firms will see an increase in demand for their services.

A spokesman for Aberdeen’s Comcabs told Energy Voice that the event “puts pressure on an already strained industry and resource within the city.”

However, the firm said there have been months of event planning and they’ll aim to have “all available cars on hand” to ensure the event goes smoothly.

‘Significant investment’ in north-east taxi fleet

It is no secret that Granite City natives have voiced their problems with taxis across the city in the past, however, this firm looks to do what it can to minimise the impact this increase in custom will have on regular service.

Comcabs said: “We have taken steps with our taxi school and incentive schemes, also significant investment in fleet vehicles to support the customers and attract drivers to work during the events duration.”

© Supplied by Offshore Europe
Crowds at Offshore Europe

For many of the delegates travelling into Aberdeen for the four-day event, taxis will be one of the few transport options to the P&J Live and Comcabs is bracing for rush.

Comcab said it is expecting “additional bookings during the week of Offshore Europe, with delegates and guest arriving from all over the world.”

The firm adds: “We aim to have all available cars on hand and will have couriers and taxi Marshalls in attendance at the P&J to help get guests home safely.

“We have also undertaken some months of preplanning with other suppliers and event management and the council to ensure all aspects are covered.”

Far from complaining about the increased demand, Comcab says the event “ensures the continued support of our drivers and passengers as the normal day to day work continues over and above.”

Local transport partnership encourages attendees to look into  ‘sustainable travel options’

As Offshore Europe looms,, Paul Finch,  the transport strategy manager for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire regional transport partnership, Nestrans, has encouraged delegates to “consider the various sustainable travel options available,” in keeping with the event’s themes of transitioning to greener energy.

Mr Finch told Energy Voice: “Offshore Europe has a strong focus on the transition to sustainable energy and net zero, and I would encourage visitors to consider the various sustainable travel options available when attending the event.

The Nestrans transport strategy manager explained that the event’s venue, P&J Live, is “well connected by public transport” with services such as busses also running to the arena.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL
First Aberdeen hydrogen double-decker bus. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

He added: “The &Live is well connected by public transport, with additional bus services running to accommodate the high number of visitors attending Offshore Europe.

“I would urge visitors to use it where possible, particularly as many of our buses are zero emission.

“There are direct shuttles to the event running from Dyce train station, the airport, the city centre, and business parks.”

With thousands of people set to travel into the P&J Live over the course of the four-day event, there have been additional transport options set out for delegates.

Mr Finch concluded: “In addition, there are dedicated OE services running from Craibstone, Kingswells and Bridge of Don park and ride sites for those who need to use a car for part of their journey.

“The city centre will also see a boost in visitors attending evening and social events, and again I would encourage those connecting to the city centre to consider public transport for these journeys.”

