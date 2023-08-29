Taxi firms gear up for ‘pressure’ as Offshore Europe arrives

Offshore Europe is set to bring an influx in custom for local businesses in the north-east of Scotland, and taxi firms have been preparing for the “pressure” of the showcase.

With thousands of people from all around the globe looking to travel to Aberdeen for the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ (SPE) Offshore Europe event next week, local firms will see an increase in demand for their services.

A spokesman for Aberdeen’s Comcabs told Energy Voice that the event “puts pressure on an already strained industry and resource within the city.”

However, the firm said there have been months of event planning and they’ll aim to have “all available cars on hand” to ensure the event goes smoothly.

‘Significant investment’ in north-east taxi fleet

It is no secret that Granite City natives have voiced their problems with taxis across the city in the past, however, this firm looks to do what it can to minimise the impact this increase in custom will have on regular service.

Comcabs said: “We have taken steps with our taxi school and incentive schemes, also significant investment in fleet vehicles to support the customers and attract drivers to work during the events duration.”

© Supplied by Offshore Europe

For many of the delegates travelling into Aberdeen for the four-day event, taxis will be one of the few transport options to the P&J Live and Comcabs is bracing for rush.

Comcab said it is expecting “additional bookings during the week of Offshore Europe, with delegates and guest arriving from all over the world.”

The firm adds: “We aim to have all available cars on hand and will have couriers and taxi Marshalls in attendance at the P&J to help get guests home safely.

“We have also undertaken some months of preplanning with other suppliers and event management and the council to ensure all aspects are covered.”

Far from complaining about the increased demand, Comcab says the event “ensures the continued support of our drivers and passengers as the normal day to day work continues over and above.”

Local transport partnership encourages attendees to look into ‘sustainable travel options’

As Offshore Europe looms,, Paul Finch, the transport strategy manager for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire regional transport partnership, Nestrans, has encouraged delegates to “consider the various sustainable travel options available,” in keeping with the event’s themes of transitioning to greener energy.

Mr Finch told Energy Voice: “Offshore Europe has a strong focus on the transition to sustainable energy and net zero, and I would encourage visitors to consider the various sustainable travel options available when attending the event.

The Nestrans transport strategy manager explained that the event’s venue, P&J Live, is “well connected by public transport” with services such as busses also running to the arena.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

He added: “The &Live is well connected by public transport, with additional bus services running to accommodate the high number of visitors attending Offshore Europe.

“I would urge visitors to use it where possible, particularly as many of our buses are zero emission.

“There are direct shuttles to the event running from Dyce train station, the airport, the city centre, and business parks.”

With thousands of people set to travel into the P&J Live over the course of the four-day event, there have been additional transport options set out for delegates.

Mr Finch concluded: “In addition, there are dedicated OE services running from Craibstone, Kingswells and Bridge of Don park and ride sites for those who need to use a car for part of their journey.

“The city centre will also see a boost in visitors attending evening and social events, and again I would encourage those connecting to the city centre to consider public transport for these journeys.”