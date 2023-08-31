Offshore Europe to bring ‘more than £50 million to the north-east economy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / Offshore Europe

Offshore Europe to bring ‘more than £50 million to the north-east economy’

By Ryan Duff
31/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 31/08/2023, 9:35 am
© Supplied by DCT Mediaoffshore europe postponed
Offshore Europe, was due to take place in February 2022, but was postponed to September 2023.

The long-awaited return of Offshore Europe is not just impacting energy firms, local business experts say the event will bring “more than £50 million” to the Granite City.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers’ (SPE) Offshore Europe event is arguably one of, if not the, biggest events in the energy calendar for the north-east of Scotland.

Rooms at local hotels are snapped up quickly and many bars and restaurants across the Granite City see an influx of bookings.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s (AGCC) policy director, Ryan Crighton shared insight into “recent analysis.”

He said: “This is the moment where the eyes of the global energy sector are trained on Aberdeen and big business deals get done – deals which provide valuable contracts and work for companies here.

“The show draws tens of thousands of people and more than £50 million to the north-east economy, with each international delegate spending around £1,200 based on recent analysis.”

keir starmer north sea © Supplied by AGCC/ Michal Wachuci
AGCC’s Ryan Crighton

At the last Offshore Europe event, in 2019, SPE announced that 38,000 people visited the Granite City exhibition.

When asked about expected attendance at next week’s event, SPE responded: “SPE Offshore Europe is a free-to-attend event and we can’t be certain of attendance numbers until after the show closes and the entry numbers are tallied.

“However, current expectations are for around 35,000 attendees over the four days.”

Of the 35,000 expected attendees, thousands will be travelling to the city from overseas.

The event organisers added: “Approximately 4,000 of these could be international – we have pre-registered attendees from countries including Western Australia, Canada, China, France, India, Norway, Nigeria and USA.”

With each international delegate set to spend around £1,200, the expected 4,000 foreign delegates will take in £4.8 million of the £50m the event is expected to draw to the local economy, according to the analysis referred to by AGCC.

‘Offshore Europe is second only to Christmas’

Mr Crighton said: “For most bars and taxi drivers, Offshore Europe is second only to Christmas in terms of the customers and revenue it brings.”

Aberdeen firm Fierce Beer said that it experiences the boom that Mr Crighton spoke about.

The manager of the firm’s Fierce Bar on Exchequer Row, Jamie Farman told Energy Voice: “We’re not usually a place for big bookings but during that particular week, we do have an increase in larger bookings.”

This year’s Offshore Europe is no different as Fierce Bar said it has seen bookings made for large parties coming in throughout the week of the event.

© Supplied by Ryan Duff
Lorenzo, manager of the Union Cafe in Aberdeen.

Mr Farman added: “We have been in contact with a few other groups that want a space for after the exhibition.

“So yeah, it’s definitely a good thing for us.”

When asked about the impact events such as offshore Europe have on local businesses, Lorenzo, the manager of The Union Cafe said: “They definitely bring more people, especially for takeaway. So we have an influx of people, higher than usual.”

‘A warm north-east welcome’

As previously mentioned, Hotels, bars and restaurants all see a boost in business as thousands flock to Aberdeen for the energy show.

VisitAberdeenshire’s chair, Claire Bruce, told Energy Voice: “Large-scale events like Offshore Europe that bring international and domestic visitors to the area are hugely welcomed.

“The delegate experience is heightened by a warm north-east welcome from the hospitality businesses which will experience increased trade over the coming days, planting the seed for future return to the region.”

© Supplied by SCOTT BAXTER
Fierce Bar.

The manager of Feirce Bar encouraged similar events like this for the Granite City, saying it drives business.

Mr Farman said: “Any sort of event that brings people from outwith into Aberdeen definitely helps business, us, taxi drivers, all sorts of things.”

As it readies itself for the hubbub that is Offshore Europe, local taxi firm Comcab shared the sentiment of Ms Bruce and Mr Crighton.

The Taxi operator said: “Events such as this bring a huge boost to the city, with many hotels, restaurants and bars being much busier.

“It can highlight Aberdeen as a fantastic destination for guests and business.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts