‘Let the show begin!’: Aberdeen leaders champion oil and gas as Offshore Europe gets underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / Offshore Europe

‘Let the show begin!’: Aberdeen leaders champion oil and gas as Offshore Europe gets underway

By Hamish Penman
05/09/2023, 10:18 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by DCT MediaSPE Offshore Europe makes its return to Aberdeen today, with tens of thousands of people due to visit the oil and gas showcase over the next few days.
Offshore Europe, was due to take place in February 2022, but was postponed to September 2023.

Aberdeen business and political leaders underlined their support for the city’s oil and gas industry as the Offshore Europe conference officially kicked off.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of the region’s chamber of commerce, used his speech at the opening business breakfast to warn of the perils of rapidly shutting down the sector.

Meanwhile the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, said those who want to switch from oil and gas to renewables at the drop of a hat is “living in cloud cuckoo land”.

SPE Offshore Europe 2023 makes its triumphant return to the Granite City today, with tens of thousands of people due to visit the P&J Live over the next few days.

It is the first time the major oil and gas showcase has been held in-person since 2019, with previous iterations forced online or cancelled due to Covid-19.

Launching the event at an Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce business breakfast, Mr Borthwick said: “It has been four years and wow, what a four years – what crazy time it has been. Nothing compares to the value and the experience of being at a physical event, bursting with energy, business opportunities and actual people.”

He added: “The conference theme – accelerating the transition to a better energy future, with specific focus on energy security, transition, future talent and innovative technology – uniquely captures what’s in front of us.”

Since the last Offshore Europe in 2019, oil and gas has been in and out of vogue numerous times.

In the run up to the COP26 climate event in 2021, the sector became a whipping boy for politicians and NGOs, keen to accelerate the energy transition.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, and the subsequent surge in household bills, gave the North Sea fresh impetus, and but a number of projects back on the table.

A large degree of opposition to ongoing oil and gas production remains though amid concerns about the impacts of climate change and the sectors hand in that.

There are calls for the government to block new North Sea developments, though industry has warned that risks the ambition for a just transition.

Delivering his civic welcome to Offshore Europe delegates, lord provost David Cameron said: “Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland has already established itself as a region leading on a just energy transition. It has to be a transition and it has to be just.

“Anybody who thinks you can switch from fossil fuels to renewables in an instant is living in cloud cuckoo land. There has to be a transition – that must happen.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts