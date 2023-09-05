Gallery: Offshore Europe 2023 has caught the Love Bug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / Offshore Europe

Gallery: Offshore Europe 2023 has caught the Love Bug

By Ryan Duff
05/09/2023, 2:50 pm Updated: 05/09/2023, 2:50 pm
© Supplied by Kenny ElrickOffshore Europe 2023
Herbie on the show floor at Offshore Europe

Offshore Europe has made its much-anticipated return to the Granite City with exhibitors bringing their A-game to attract attention.

Online Cables Ltd (OCL) has brought along Herbie from the Disney 1968 classic, The Love Bug, to attract the attention of the delegates on the show floor.

Billy Rylance, Business Development Manager for OCL, told Energy Voice: “Herbie is the Online Valve side director’s and it’s his pride and joy. He’s now brought it across and put it into our colours and that’s why it’s here and it will be coming to a few more exhibitions this year.”

He said that the firm managed to drive the classic Volkswagen Beetle into positions “a few days before the show started.”

The Online Group is focussing on two sectors, “electrical cables and valve side for oil and gas”, says Mr Rylance, explaining that the firm is a “distributor and stocker”.

By bringing Herbie to the show floor at Offshore Europe OCL looks to land more work across “oil and gas, renewables, offshore, onshore, battery storage, solar, anything.” Mr Rylance said.

From retro to future tech

Moving from the charmingly retro to technology that was once thought to be the work of science fiction, SMD is showcasing a new way to operate ROVs.

The firm is showing off its new “Horizon System” which will enable its clients to pilot Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) from “anywhere in the world”, changing how the industry approaches the technology,

Development engineer for Innovation at SMD, Andrew Ambrose-Thurman, said: “The idea is, traditionally if you want to connect to pilot a vehicle, you have to be offshore.

“You have the vehicle subsea with a tether umbilical going up to the vessel. You have people sitting on the vessel, often running 24/7, so you would have several shifts of people. You need a lot of people out there and it’s expensive, it’s not very nice for them and it’s a health and safety issue.

“Plus, any data that you’ve got is on the vessel, so you either have people out there to analyse it or wait for them to come back in so you can look at the data you’ve collected.”

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick SMD's Horizon System at Offshore Europe
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick SMD's Horizon System at Offshore Europe
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick SMD's Horizon System at Offshore Europe

SMD’s solution is its cloud-connected Horizon System, which allows people onshore to pilot an ROV that is out at sea, enabling clients to collect data without having to keep a team on a vessel on the water.

To demonstrate this technology, which is set to be tested in October at the offshore test centre in Blythe, SMD has one of its “modular” pilot chairs and control systems set up on the show floor at Offshore Europe.

Delegates can get hands-on with the technology and pilot a virtual ROV from Hall 1 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

More excitement from Offshore Europe

Offshore Europe 2023 has something for everyone with golf simulators, virtual racing setups, race cars and so much more.

Here are some pictures Energy Voice got from the exhibition halls on the first day of the four-day-long conference:

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick Offshore Europe 2023
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick Porsche on the floor at Offshore Europe 2023
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick The show floor at Offshore Europe 2023
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick Offshore Europe 2023 day one
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick Offshore Europe 2023 exhibitors

