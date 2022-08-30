Wood lands deal on 100 million-barrel Halten East development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wood lands deal on 100 million-barrel Halten East development

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services giant Wood (LON: WG) has landed a design deal on the 100 million-barrel Halten East development.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/08/2022, 7:34 am Updated: 30/08/2022, 7:36 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by WoodWood Halten East
Halten East is a multi-discovery development near the Asgard field in Norway.

The project was approved by operator Equinor, alongside partners Var Energi, Spirit Energy and Petoro, earlier this year for a NOK 9 billion price tag (£788.5m).

London-listed Wood will deliver detailed design of the subsea pipelines for the multi-field development off Norway.

Halten East is estimated to hold 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, around 60% of which is gas.

The project will use existing infrastructure and facilities, alongside a new pipeline system to tie-back to the Asgard B platform.

Wood will carry out the work using dedicated subsea and pipeline specialists in Norway, following delivery of the concept design and front-end engineering.

The work has been awarded under an evergreen master services agreement with Equinor.

Matt Kirk, president of specialist engineering and consulting at Wood, said: “Wood has been delivering subsea engineering and technology solutions to Equinor for more than 30 years. We are delighted to support the development of the Halten East project and the role it will play in supplying secure energy across Europe.

“We have developed a strong relationship with Equinor, one that is built on trust and confidence in our delivery, and we look forward to continuing our global track record in supporting Equinor to realise the full potential of their assets and portfolios.”

Halten East is the collective name for several small discoveries and projects in the region.

Gas from the project will be piped to Europe via the Karsto gas plant north of Stavanger.

The project is to be executed in two phases with up to 10 wells, starting with a six-well development to be drilled in 2024-25, followed by another phase in 2029.

More than 90% of investment in Halten East are going to suppliers in Norway.

The partners are Equinor Energy AS (57.70% – operator), Petoro AS (5.90%), Vår Energi AS (24.60%) and Spirit Energy AS (11,80 %).

Shares in Wood are trading at £1.27.

