‘Truly the best ONS ever’, Stavanger conference tops pre-pandemic numbers 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / ONS

‘Truly the best ONS ever’, Stavanger conference tops pre-pandemic numbers 

By Ryan Duff
29/08/2024, 5:31 pm
‘Truly the best ONS ever’, Stavanger conference tops pre-pandemic numbers 

Offshore Northern Seas (ONS), the Stavanger energy conference, has come to a close as it celebrates growth beyond pre-pandemic attendance figures.

ONS chief executive and president, Leif Johan Sevland, commented: “It is truly the best ONS ever.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to our team, our partners and the all the contributors that have made this possible.”

The show welcomed 71,812 people from all over the world to the Norwegian city as over 1,100 companies were represented.

This year marks 50 years since the first ONS conference and Sevland said it was an “honour” to celebrate the occasion.

Next year ONS’ sister event Offshore Europe will be held in Aberdeen. When asked if ONS will be in attendance, a spokesperson said: “Yes, we are coming!”

Anders Opedal © Bloomberg
Anders Opedal, chief executive officer of Equinor Image:: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The 2022 version of the biannual event failed to beat its pre-pandemic attendance figures, as 61,000 people attended compared to 68,000 in 2018.

The ebullient ONS president also described 2022’s event as the “Best ONS ever” however ahead of this year’s industry meet up, he predicted in Energy Voice “ONS 2024 will be even better.”

Patrick Pouyanné © Shutterstock Feed
French oil giant TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

CEO of the Norwegian state-owned energy firm Equinor, Anders Opedal, was in attendance alongside Patrick Pouyanné, boss of the French supermajor TotalEnergies and many others.

Both Pouyanné and Opedal met with the crown prince of Norway as he and Sevland walked the show floor and met with industry.

ONS has shared that more than 1,000 delegates attended the conference opening on Monday morning.

Environmental campaigners critical of the industry including Greta Thunberg also made their presence felt.

Dagny performing at the ONS 2024 Concert in downtown Stavanger. © Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Dagny performing at the ONS 2024 Concert in downtown Stavanger.

In addition to this, the conference brought record numbers of people to the Stavanger city centre.

The highest level of mobile phones registered in the downtown/bay area of Stavanger was recorded on Wednesday night at over 22,000 during the ONS Concert.

Norwegian pop star Dagny performed on Wednesday night as industry representatives from around the globe and local families gathered to watch her sing.

Recommended for you

Tags