Subsea Expo

Subsea Expo set to navigate the blue frontier in Aberdeen

By Ryan Duff
20/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Global Underwater HuSubsea Expo is set to navigate the blue frontier as the event returns to Aberdeen.
Subsea Expo is returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Tuesday with the theme ‘Navigating The Blue Frontier’.

The event is expected to attract around 6,000 visitors as it welcomes more than 150 exhibiting companies and organisations.

Organised by Global Underwater Hub (GUH), Subsea Expo will run from Tuesday to Thursday with over 80 speakers set to present across 13 conference sessions.

The three-day event will open with a plenary session that will include an address from Vicky Dawe, director of energy development at the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The opening session will be chaired by GUH chief executive Neil Gordon and it will will explore the market challenges, cross-sector innovations and opportunities that exist beneath the waves.

Joining the GUH boss will be Jenny Shaw, chief executive officer of cable system manufacturer Scientific Management International and Beena Sharma, chief executive officer and co-founder of carbon capture technology firm CCU International.

Also on the panel will be Sean Wolpert, president of DEEP, which aims to build an aquatic world habitable by humans and Ian Douglas, chief executive officer of XLCC that plans to build a subsea cable manufacturing facility at Hunterston in North Ayrshire.

© Supplied by GUH
Neil Gordon, CEO of Global Underwater Hub.

Mr Gordon said: “We have a very strong conference programme for Subsea Expo 2024 with a broad range of subjects being discussed, and delivered by a knowledgeable and respected line-up of speakers.

“Combined with the busy exhibition arena, this week’s Subsea Expo will offer visitors lots of learning and networking opportunities.”

On the show floor, the exhibition area will showcase the latest technologies and from across the underwater industry.

Subsea Expo has also introduced a new offshore wind developer zone for the first time in 2024, theis will feature companies that are building wind farms off the UK coast.

Mr Gordon added: “This year’s theme, Navigating the Blue Frontier, runs through the entire conference programme.

“From exploring new technologies, developments in CCUS and hydrogen, and discussions around decommissioning, floating offshore wind, subsea inspection technologies and defence, the multi-stream conference illustrates the breadth of underwater opportunity available in the blue economy.”

