Piper Alpha: North Sea rigs fall silent to mark 35th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Health, Safety & Environment

Piper Alpha: North Sea rigs fall silent to mark 35th anniversary

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/07/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 06/07/2023, 1:50 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DCTpiper alpha
Last year's service on July 6, 2022 . Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.

North Sea oil platforms fell silent today to mark the 35th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster.

The tragedy on July 6, 1988, claimed the lives of 167 men on board and remains the worst in the history of the global oil and gas sector.

Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s largest operator, held a minute of silence across each of its UK sites, including its offshore installations.

Onshore, a service was held at the memorial gardens in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park, led by oil and gas chaplain Reverend Gordon Craig.

It included the reading of the names of the 167 men lost, followed by a minute’s silence in remembrance, and a Piper’s lament being played amid wreaths being laid.

“The one thing that stands out for me every year is the length of time it takes to read all of the names out – that really brings home the enormity, to me, of the loss of life, the numbers involved,” said Reverend Craig.

He added that the service provides a space for families to remember and feel their loss, and to show that Aberdeen – and the wider industry – has not forgotten that loss.

From the industry side, with a new, younger generation coming through, it also provides a chance to reinforce the lessons from the tragedy 35 years ago.

© DC Thomson
Reverend Gordon Craig, pictured in 2022.

“For the families, giving them space to remember, showing them that the communities remember their loss.

“And for the industry, with so many folk now having no personal memory of Piper, to remind people what can happen when things go desperately wrong and why it’s so important to follow the safety procedures learned following the disaster.

“In doing so, we honour those who lost their lives.”

The service was held at 1pm today.

Harbour Energy, whose sites observed a silence at 10am, said: “The legacy of Piper Alpha is the safety culture that the offshore industry works to now and we remain absolutely committed to playing our part in that”.

Industry leaders have been delivering their own tributes, including Steve Rae, head of Step Change in Safety and one of the 61 men who survived the night.

Mr Rae has been urging industry to revisit a 22-minute film produced by his organisation ‘Remembering Piper: The night that changed our world’.

It can be accessed here.

“I need no reminding how fortunate I am to be one of the 61 that survived,” he said.

“The film, originally released in 2013 on the 25th anniversary of the disaster provides an impactful account of the events of that night, serving to remind us all why remaining vigilant and playing your part is so important.”

© Step Change in Safety
A still from SCiS documentary ‘Remembering Piper: The night that changed our world’

Skills body OPITO highlighted its estimates that 100,000 people need to be recruited into the offshore energy sector in the next decade to achieve net zero – and the need to ensure lessons from Piper Alpha continue to resonate throughout that effort.

‘We need to ensure that they recognise that those threats are still there’

CEO John McDonald said: “The recommendations from Lord Cullen’s inquiry highlighted the critical importance of training and competency in safety critical industries and for more than 50 years, this has been OPITO’s mission.”

He added: “It is our responsibility to work with industry and partners to uphold the lessons learned from Piper Alpha which serve as a constant reminder to future generations about the paramount importance of safety.”

skills passport © Supplied by DC Thomson/ Kami Tho
OPITO CEO John McDonald. Pic by Kami Thomson.

Mark Wilson, HSE director at trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) also highlighted the need to reinforce the message to the new generation.

“There’s many in the industry that weren’t alive 35 years ago, in 1988, and are working in our industry safely. And many of those, thankfully, will not have seen a major accident, it hasn’t materialized into events of this nature – and nor do we want them to.

“But we need to ensure that they recognize that those threats are still there. And it’s the way that we manage those from a plant, a process, and of course, most importantly, from a people perspective.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts