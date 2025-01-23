Over 70% of Scots champion UK oil and gas as majority back clean power plans 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Over 70% of Scots champion UK oil and gas as majority back clean power plans 

By Ryan Duff
23/01/2025, 12:01 am
© Supplied by BPA worker looks out at BP's ETAP platform in the North Sea
A worker looks out at BP's ETAP platform in the North Sea.

The latest in a series of polls gauging opinion on the UK energy sector has found that the vast majority of locals yet again support domestic North Sea oil and gas production.

A survey by advisory firm True North has found that 71% of Scots believe the UK should meet its own oil and gas demand rather than importing supply from other countries.

Only 16% said that the country should favour imports over domestic production.

However, support for oil and gas has tumbled year-on-year since 2023 when 76% said that the UK should produce its own hydrocarbons, in 2024 that figure stood at 75%.

The UK has a dwindling resource of oil and gas as the North Sea basin depletes, in addition to this, government policy over the past few years has led to operators looking to more welcoming fiscal climates.

Almost a third say EPL no discouragement for oil

Less than a quarter of respondents, 23%, said that the controversial energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, has been effective in reducing household bills with as few as 8% saying the measure had been “very effective”.

Last year the headline rate of tax for North Sea operators climbed to 78% as Labour removed the EPL’s investment allowances.

Keir Starmer’s government chose to retain capital allowances under the windfall tax, a move which was welcomed by North Sea firms.

With that said, there are a number of operators that are looking to diversify their portfolios out of the UK or leave the country entirely.

Last year, UK tax drove Apache to announce its North Sea exit, while  the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, acquired German firm Wintershall Dea to diversity its portfolio.  Harbour completed the takeover last September in a deal worth $11.2 billion (£8.53bn).

Independent producer EnQuest has made a duo of deals to diversify its geography and pick up assets in south-east Asia as its peer Serica continues “screening multiple M&A opportunities” both in and out of the North Sea.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber (AGCC) of Commerce chief executive Russel Borthwick. © Supplied by AGCC
AGCC chief executive Russel Borthwick – remove the punitive windfall tax.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber (AGCC) of Commerce chief executive Russel Borthwick said: “To deliver a managed transition we should ensure these national assets are protected, starting with the removal of the punitive windfall tax which continues to have a chilling effect on investment.”

In Truth North’s poll, carried out by Survation, 32% of respondents said that the windfall tax is not discouraging firms from oil and gas activities while 26% said the fiscal policy was. The remaining respondents answered that the EPL was “neither effective nor ineffective” or simply didn’t know.

Over half of Scots doubt Starmer’s clean power pledge

True North senior energy advisor, Allister Thomas, commented on the findings: “A shift away from oil and gas is inevitable – and crucial – but failing to carry out a managed transition risks seeing the UK importing more at a higher carbon footprint, while losing jobs and harming investment.

“As this polling suggests, it makes more sense to ramp up renewables while also pursuing policies to harness the UK’s oil and gas resources as they continue to play a crucial role in our energy mix, protecting jobs and mitigating imports in the meantime.”

True North senior energy advisor Allister Thomas. © Supplied by True North
True North senior energy advisor Allister Thomas said the UK faces risk of importing more oil and gas at a higher carbon footprint, while losing jobs and harming investment if it fails to manage the transition to clean energy.

As the popularity of oil and gas in the UK takes a hit, over a half of Scots said they support the UK government’s pledge to deliver 95% of the country’s power from clean energy sources by 2030.

A total of 53% backed the pledge, however, 55% said they believe the goal was not achievable.

In December the UK Government watered down its clean power mission from achieving 100%, to a new goal to deliver “at least 95%”, clean energy by the end of the decade.

Shadow Secretary for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho, argued that this move was made due to the challenge of reducing customer energy bills.

Thomas added: “Labour will be pleased to see strong backing for its clean power 2030 ambition and build-out of infrastructure such as new pylons.

“However, there’s considerable scepticism around whether that herculean task can be achieved within a short timeframe.”

Pylon positivity as 60% support transmission roll out

In order to deliver clean energy targets, transmission infrastructure will have to ramp up to connect clean energy to UK homes.

The roll out of pylons has been a contentious subject with rural communities voicing opposition.

Despite this, 60% of the 1,024 Scottish people questioned said that they would not oppose the building of new infrastructure in their area to support the transition.

In response to government ambitions to deliver green energy, Borthwick added: “Clean power 2030 holds promise for north-east Scotland, at the heart of one of the world’s largest offshore wind markets, but we must be realistic about the major challenges we face.

“Huge ramp up of grid connection and transmission networks, cutting of planning and consent red tape, and delivery of a strong pipeline of projects are among the hurdles we must overcome to realise success.”

Last week, AGCC’s quarterly economic survey found that 51% of businesses in Europe’s once oil and gas capital expect to suffer reduced profits in 2025.

In addition to this, 61% of firms said headcount is likely to remain flat over the next three months, while almost a quarter, 22%,  said employment numbers are expected to fall.

