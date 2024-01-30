New polling: 75% of Scots back North Sea production ahead of political showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New polling: 75% of Scots back North Sea production ahead of political showdown

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/01/2024, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Andrew Milligan/PA WireNorth Sea
New polling shows support for the North Sea, but a mixed picture on exploration going forward.

Three-quarters of Scottish people back domestic North Sea production according to new polling ahead of a political showdown in Aberdeen tonight.

Polling commissioned by consultancy True North found 75% backed domestic production of oil and gas, and 60% saw a positive economic impact from companies operating in the North Sea.

The poll, carried out by Survation, had a sample size of just over 1,000 was taken from people of varying ages and voting intentions from across the country.

Scots split on exploration

The data shows Scots are split down the middle on the future of exploration, despite the industry arguing it would stem reliance higher-carbon imports from overseas.

As the Scottish Government consults on its draft energy strategy, which presumes against any new North Sea exploration, 35% of respondents said that policy is wrong, but 32% are in support of it and the remainder are neither for nor against (23%) or don’t know (10%).

The picture is clearer moving into renewable energy, however, with 65% in support of offshore wind farms being deployed and 61% in support of them being built onshore.

A total of 55% of respondents said revenue from North Sea oil and gas should be ringfenced for investing in renewable energy and achieving net zero.

Political showdown

north sea © Supplied by DCT / Sarah Boyack
L-R: Sarah Boyack, Gillian Martin and Andrew Bowie are taking part in the Holyrood Sources pod.

It comes ahead of a political clash in Aberdeen tonight between Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin MSP, Conservative MP Andrew Bowie and Scottish Labour MSP Sarah Boyack at the Chester Hotel.

More than 300 people are expected to attend the live recording of the Holyrood Sources podcast, in collaboration with the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).

Rhetoric around energy, and in particular the future of the North Sea oil and gas sector, is expected to ramp up ahead of an expected general election in 2024.

The ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour parties have drawn battle lines on either side of the sector, coming to a head recently with the Tories legislating for annual licensing rounds in the North Sea.

Meanwhile the SNP is consulting on a draft energy strategy which presumes against new oil and gas in the North Sea, with the final version due in summer.

Last week First Minister Humza Yousaf came under fire just last week from Ithaca Energy, a partner in the Rosebank project west of Shetland, for his opposition to that project and failing to recognise its jobs contribution to Scotland.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at AGCC, said four items must be achieved: reducing demand, sourcing other energy sources, politicians accepting the transition will take decades, and finding the most efficient way to source oil and gas in the meantime – domestically, via the North Sea.

He added: “This year – more than any year – we need a reasoned debate about our energy future, and it is important that our policy makers take stock of what this poll is saying.

“Our planning system is in urgent need of reform, our grid infrastructure requires enormous sums of investment to meet the needs of tomorrow, and we need a progressive tax regime which encourages energy firms to invest in the UK Continental Shelf and in renewables. This is where the public want political efforts to be focused.”

Scottish government policy scrutinised

Other policies including the Scottish Government’s plan to phase out gas and diesel boilers by 2045 was considered not achievable by 56% of respondents.

Similarly, 70% said plans to phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2030 was not achievable.

A total of 42% said the First Minister is not enacting the right policies to make Scotland “the Net Zero Capital of the World”, while 28% said he was and 31% said they don’t know.

On nuclear power, 32% are opposition to building new power stations, while 38% are for it, 22% were indifferent and 7% didn’t know.

True North managing director Fergus Mutch said energy will be a key general election issue.

“While political parties may be falling over each other to set more and more ambitious targets as we continue to move away from fossil fuels, these poll findings suggest that public opinion is behind a more pragmatic approach.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
Fergus Mutch.

“People in Scotland recognise the value of our existing energy sector and how important it is that we don’t become ever more reliant on overseas imports of oil and gas.

“They want to see both UK and Scottish governments working in close partnership to unlock the opportunities of net zero, but there’s a healthy dose of scepticism around some existing targets and the wider policy approach to get us there — for example on timelines for phasing out gas boilers and new petrol and diesel cars.”

Energy Minister Gillian Martin said:“Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources to be a leader in the energy transition and unlock the enormous benefits that it presents. Our focus is on meeting Scotland’s energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with climate goals and ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea oil and gas resources decline.

“We will continue to work closely with the offshore energy industry to deliver this just energy transition and ensure a bright future for the north sea workforce, our wider energy sector and the people of Scotland.”

