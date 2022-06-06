Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen man involved in Unaoil bribery case appeals conviction after similar cases quashed

An Aberdeen man found guilty of paying bribes to win oil contracts in war-torn Iraq has appealed against his conviction.
By Hamish Penman
06/06/2022, 11:23 am
Stephen Whiteley, a former senior executive at Unaoil, allegedly paid around £400,000 in backhanders to win a £43m contract to supply offshore mooring buoys.

He was found guilty in 2020 and ordered by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to repay tens of thousands of pound worth of criminal gains in November.

Whiteley’s decision to challenge the sentence follows the overturning of similar rulings.

In recent months the Court of Appeal has quashed two convictions related to alleged wrongdoings by the Monaco-headquartered oil and gas company.

Paul Bond, a senior sales manager at SBM Offshore, was set free in March having been sentenced in 2021 to three and a half years in prison for conspiring to bribe Iraqi officials.

And in December the Court of Appeal ruled the conviction of Ziad Akle, Unaoil’s Iraq manager, was “unsafe”, quashed his conviction and ruled out a retrial.

He had been sentenced to five years behind bars in July 2020.

Bond launched his attempt to overhaul his conviction following Akle’s win a few months earlier.

Whiteley is now following suit in an attempt to overturn his conviction, which has cast a “dark cloud over his life” and severely impacted his health.

Sam Healey, partner at JMW Solicitors, which represents Mr Whiteley, said: “I can confirm that Stephen Whiteley has submitted an appeal against his conviction – the lengthy investigation by the SFO, with which he co-operated fully, and the trial into his alleged wrongdoing at Unaoil cast a dark cloud over his life for several years and his health has suffered considerably as a consequence.

“The quashing of Mr Akles conviction, and now that of Mr Bond, due to the refusal of the SFO to disclose material to the defence, we believe also makes Mr Whiteley’s conviction unsafe.”

Whiteley was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison in 2020 for allegedly paying around £400,000 in bribes to win a lucrative oil and gas contract in war-torn Iraq.

After an investigation into the proceeds of his crimes, the SFO secured a court order to recover £95,864.79 – Whiteley was given 28 days to repay the money.

But it is claimed the SFO’s case is on “shaky ground” and faces spiralling costs following the recent Court of Appeal verdicts.

After Bond’s case crumbled, NGO Spotlight on Corruption said: “The SFO’s conduct in the case bears a number a concerning features which will be subject to independent scrutiny of the agency’s modus operandi – including unusual contact between the SFO’s director and a private investigator, and serious disclosure failings about this contact that led to the quashed conviction.”

The findings of a review of the SFO’s activities, launched in February, are expected any day now.

The SFO was contacted for comment.

