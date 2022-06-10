Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

‘Can we cut through the crap here’ – Green MP clashes with OEUK boss during government committee

A senior North Sea figure crossed swords with the UK’s only Green Party MP during a heated discussion about the future of the energy industry.
By Hamish Penman
10/06/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Parliament TVOEUK green party
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Top) and Will Webster, energy policy manager at trade body Offshore Energies UK.

A senior North Sea figure crossed swords with the UK's only Green Party MP during a heated discussion about the future of the energy industry.

Will Webster, energy policy manager at trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), gave evidence to Westminster’s Environmental Audit Committee as part of its inquiry into accelerating the transition from fossil fuels and securing energy supplies.

He was joined by representatives from major energy suppliers E. ON and EDF, as well as academia and think tanks.

They were quizzed by MPs on whether the rising cost-of-living could lock-in fossil fuels or spur low carbon electricity generation and energy efficiency.

During the session Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, questioned Mr Webster about the development of the North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD).

politicians oil gas windfall tax © Bloomberg
A boat passes a mobile offshore drilling unit in the Cromarty Firth.

A pact struck between government and industry last year, the £16 billion NSTD is designed to support the UK’s oil and gas industry as it works to lower its carbon emissions.

Asked by Ms Lucas about who produced the first draft of the document, Mr Webster said: “We did that in cooperation with our members. What we tried to do is acknowledge that we’re oil and gas companies, and there’s no escape from that. Now we want to support the transition to net zero, so what can we offer as a sector.”

In response, Ms Lucas said: “As I understand, a freedom of information request has revealed that in fact this NSTD, which one might have thought would have been something that the government owned and signed off ,was fundamentally written by the industry. That rings some alarm bells.”

She also described the document submitted by industry and the one published by government as “pretty much identical” in many areas.

“I wouldn’t say that,” replied Mr Webster, adding “there was quite a long period of discussion and negotiation around what was committed to as part of that.

“A lot of this was done in public, so we adopted the emission targets quite a long while before that, and we did that before there was even any discussion about the NSTD.

“Other things that are in there, relating to carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen etc. That was a discussion that was already going on in government circles.

“We wrote the NSTD in response to what we’d already said independently and the policy development that was going on at the time, so I wouldn’t read anything too much into that.”

gas supply uk © Supplied by OGUK
Will Webster

Ms Lucas also raised doubt about whether green energy companies are given fair representation by OEUK, which rebranded from Oil and Gas UK earlier this year.

She claimed that renewables firms “don’t have the same powers within the decision making body of the industry” as their oil and gas counterparts.

Mr Webster said that “increasingly their won’t be that distinction” between the two, and that most of OEUK’s board members are “involved somehow or other” in offshore renewables.

Pressed on whether renewables companies get a vote, he added: “Renewable companies that are not associate members would have a vote. If they want to join as a full member, they can have a vote.”

Ms Lucas said: “Can we sort of cut through the crap here. If the company is not doing oil and gas and is purely renewables, can they vote?”

“Yes, if they join as a full member and get accepted onto the board. We changed our articles of association recently,” replied Mr Webster.

