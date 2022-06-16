Sian Lloyd Rees joins board at NZTC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Sian Lloyd Rees joins board at NZTC

Industry stalwart Sian Lloyd Rees has joined the board of the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).
By Allister Thomas
16/06/2022, 8:00 am
© Supplied by Aker Offshore Windsian lloyd rees nztc
Sian Lloyd Rees

Ms Rees, the UK managing director of Aker Offshore Wind and the industry’s Supply Chain Champion, will work with CEO Colette Cohen and chair Martin Gilbert to set the centre’s strategic direction.

Her appointment comes two months after another high-profile appointment for the public and private sector-funded NZTC, who announced ex-BP UK head Peter Mather as a senior independent director.

Ms Rees said: “I am thrilled to be joining the NZTC Board.  I am passionate about innovation and collaboration, and the pivotal role both play in delivering the UK’s energy transition.

“The Centre has a great track record of delivering technology innovations that are shaping our future energy industry, and I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute towards defining its future strategic direction.”

In a career spanning over 25 years, Ms Rees has extensive business experience as a senior leader in the energy and IT industry, having held several leadership roles in both blue chip and start-up companies.

She is the vice co-chair of the board of industry body Offshore Energies UK (UK) and last year was named the industry Supply Chain Champion for delivering the North Sea Transition Deal signed with government.

Ms Rees also sits on the Board of the Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) and is a member of the steerco for the Deepwind Cluster.

CEO of the NZTC, Colette Cohen, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sian to the NZTC Board at this exciting and important time as the energy transition gathers momentum.

“Her wealth of experience in leading organisations and driving innovation will bring invaluable wisdom and insight to the Centre as we continue to support the energy industry in decarbonising and diversifying to deliver a net zero future.”

