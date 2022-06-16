Sian Lloyd Rees joins board at NZTC

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Industry stalwart Sian Lloyd Rees has joined the board of the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

Ms Rees, the UK managing director of Aker Offshore Wind and the industry’s Supply Chain Champion, will work with CEO Colette Cohen and chair Martin Gilbert to set the centre’s strategic direction.

Her appointment comes two months after another high-profile appointment for the public and private sector-funded NZTC, who announced ex-BP UK head Peter Mather as a senior independent director.

Ms Rees said: “I am thrilled to be joining the NZTC Board. I am passionate about innovation and collaboration, and the pivotal role both play in delivering the UK’s energy transition.

“The Centre has a great track record of delivering technology innovations that are shaping our future energy industry, and I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute towards defining its future strategic direction.”

In a career spanning over 25 years, Ms Rees has extensive business experience as a senior leader in the energy and IT industry, having held several leadership roles in both blue chip and start-up companies.

She is the vice co-chair of the board of industry body Offshore Energies UK (UK) and last year was named the industry Supply Chain Champion for delivering the North Sea Transition Deal signed with government.

Ms Rees also sits on the Board of the Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) and is a member of the steerco for the Deepwind Cluster.

CEO of the NZTC, Colette Cohen, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sian to the NZTC Board at this exciting and important time as the energy transition gathers momentum.

“Her wealth of experience in leading organisations and driving innovation will bring invaluable wisdom and insight to the Centre as we continue to support the energy industry in decarbonising and diversifying to deliver a net zero future.”