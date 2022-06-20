Indonesia’s Medco in dispute with Libya NOC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indonesia’s Medco in dispute with Libya NOC

By Energy Voice
20/06/2022, 3:11 am
Indonesia’s Medco Energi has started international arbitration at the ICC against the National Oil Company of Libya to enforce its contractual rights under an exploration and production sharing contract, as well as protect its right to benefit from its investment in Area 47 in the north African nation.

Arbitration started at the International Court of Arbitration on 15 March 2022, Medco reported in its 2021 annual report last week. The decision to arbitrate was taken in response to the NOC’s attempts to circumvent its obligations under the contract and its further attempt to prevent Medco from fully participating in the development and exploitation of Area 47 by, instead, seeking to develop Area 47 for the NOC’s sole benefit.

In 2013, Medco Energi, announced the official establishment of the Joint Operating Company for Area 47 with its partners, the National Oil Corporation of Libya and the Libyan Investment Authority.

In 2020, Medco was reportedly seeking to divest its interest in Area 47.

According to Medco’s website, since obtaining its participating interest in Area 47, Libya, from 2005 until 2009 the company, together with Verenex, drilled a total of 20 exploration wells and 6 appraisal wells, with 18 of the exploration wells showing indications of considerable oil reserves. The exploration success rate of 90% is well above the global average success rate. According to a D&M report dated 30 September 2008, a total gross discovered 2P reserves of 282 MMBOE and gross contingent resources of 211 MMBOE are estimated in Area 47. Following the acquisition of Verenex’s interest in Area 47 by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) in 2009, Medco and LIA held equal portions of 50% participating interest in Area 47 Exploratory Block.

Medco said on its website that it is in discussions with the NOC for a fast track production facilities project plan.

