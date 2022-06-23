Crude oil sinks again as spectre of US slowdown alarms investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Crude oil sinks again as spectre of US slowdown alarms investors

Oil retreated along with other key commodities as concern over a global economic slowdown intensified, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warning a US recession is possible.
By Bloomberg
23/06/2022, 2:24 am
© BloombergAn oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
An oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Oil retreated along with other key commodities as concern over a global economic slowdown intensified, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warning a US recession is possible.

West Texas Intermediate dropped below $104 a barrel in Asian trading after closing at a six-week low on Wednesday. The US crude benchmark has lost around 15% since the close on June 8 as the drumbeat of warnings over the state of the world’s economy has grown steadily louder.

Powell said while he didn’t see the likelihood of a recession as particularly elevated, it was a possibility. Commodity price hikes were “clearly” connected to the war in Ukraine, he said. Crude’s retreat has been accompanied by deep losses in other raw materials, especially base metals such as copper.

Oil is rapidly giving up its gains in what’s been a volatile quarter as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of the US economy and its impact on raw materials. While demand seems to be picking up in China, the world’s biggest importer, the country’s Covid Zero policy means there’s a constant risk of more virus lockdowns. There’s around a 50% chance of the world economy succumbing to a recession, according to Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG.

There’s still no consensus among major banks on oil’s outlook, however. Goldman Sachs Group said in a note on Tuesday that demand is still running ahead of supply, while warning that the Fed “cannot print commodities.” Citi sees oil dropping into the year-end and beyond.

Prices:
WTI August delivery fell 2.1% to $103.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 8:45 a.m. in Singapore.
Brent for August settlement shed 1.9% to $109.62 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has upended oil flows, will extend into a fifth month on Friday. China and India may be buying more Russian oil than the US previously believed, easing a supply crunch in global markets, Cecilia Rouse, chair of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said Wednesday.

A US industry snapshot pointed to higher inventories. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude holdings rose by 5.6 million barrels last week, while gasoline holdings also climbed, according to people familiar with the data. Official figures from the Energy Information Administration have been delayed.

While crude prices have been in retreat, the market remains firmly in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term costs trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — was $3.04 a barrel in backwardation, compared with $2.73 at the end of last week.

There are also other signs that physical markets remain tight, with US processors reluctant to commit investment, and a big chunk of Chinese processing capacity not being used. There’s no great relief coming in US refining capacity, said Mark Lashier, president of Phillips 66 Co.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts