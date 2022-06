Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A career in oil and gas has seen Gary Maitland live all over the world.

But whether the Aberdonian is in the sands of the Middle East or on the coast of Nigeria, he makes sure he’s rarely without his trusty butteries.

The 63-year-old has spent his working life ferrying rowies from Aberdeen to some of the world’s most remote spots.