Jadestone Energy gets new finance chief from SBM Offshore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Jadestone Energy gets new finance chief from SBM Offshore

Asia Pacific-focused oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has appointed Bert-Jaap Dijkstra as chief financial officer and director of the London-listed company from 1 September 2022.
By Energy Voice
29/06/2022, 1:59 am Updated: 29/06/2022, 2:20 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockThe Southeast Asian city state of Singapore at sunrise. Jadestone is based in Singapore.
The Southeast Asian city state of Singapore at sunrise. Jadestone is based in Singapore.

Asia Pacific-focused oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has appointed Bert-Jaap Dijkstra as chief financial officer and director of the London-listed company from 1 September 2022.

Dijkstra joins Jadestone from SBM Offshore, where he held several finance and management roles since 2013. Most recently he served as group treasurer and director of investor relations. In this role he has built significant experience of equity and debt capital markets. He has been directly responsible for managing all financing activities for SBM Offshore, including structuring c.US$5 billion in recent project financings, managing the group’s financial risk (including hedging programmes), optimisation of funding sources and corporate finance. He was voted best investor relations professional for the energy services sector in the 2019 Extel and in the 2020 and 2021 Institutional Investor surveys, noted Jadestone.

Prior to his employment at SBM Offshore, Dijkstra held various finance roles in European commercial real estate and Royal Dutch Shell, where he lived and worked for a period in Southeast Asia as finance and planning manager.

Jadestone said Dijkstra will relocate with his family to Singapore, in line with Jadestone’s strategy of ensuring that senior management are positioned close to its assets and finance teams in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts