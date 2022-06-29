Jadestone Energy gets new finance chief from SBM Offshore

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Asia Pacific-focused oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has appointed Bert-Jaap Dijkstra as chief financial officer and director of the London-listed company from 1 September 2022.

Dijkstra joins Jadestone from SBM Offshore, where he held several finance and management roles since 2013. Most recently he served as group treasurer and director of investor relations. In this role he has built significant experience of equity and debt capital markets. He has been directly responsible for managing all financing activities for SBM Offshore, including structuring c.US$5 billion in recent project financings, managing the group’s financial risk (including hedging programmes), optimisation of funding sources and corporate finance. He was voted best investor relations professional for the energy services sector in the 2019 Extel and in the 2020 and 2021 Institutional Investor surveys, noted Jadestone.

Prior to his employment at SBM Offshore, Dijkstra held various finance roles in European commercial real estate and Royal Dutch Shell, where he lived and worked for a period in Southeast Asia as finance and planning manager.

Jadestone said Dijkstra will relocate with his family to Singapore, in line with Jadestone’s strategy of ensuring that senior management are positioned close to its assets and finance teams in the Asia-Pacific region.