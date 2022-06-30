Russia muscles in on Indian oil market at expense of OPEC titans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Russia muscles in on Indian oil market at expense of OPEC titans

Watch out Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Russia is making huge inroads into the Indian oil market and has quite possibly become the largest supplier to the giant Asian buyer.
By Bloomberg
30/06/2022, 2:54 am
© BloombergOil barrels and a metro train in Faridabad, India, on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Extreme weather conditions in some nations, combined with Russia?s invasion of Ukraine, have led to a global squeeze in supplies of fossil fuels, and sent prices of oil, natural gas and coal soaring.
Deprived of many of its traditional European buyers, Moscow is on course to deliver somewhere between 1 million and 1.2 million barrels a day to the world’s third-largest oil importer this month, according to tanker tracking figures compiled by Bloomberg and two oil analytics firms.

That would place it neck-and-neck with, or a little above, Iraq, and far ahead of Saudi Arabia. The surge in flows will be viewed with unease by Baghdad in particular, since Iraq’s oil has increasingly had to discount to compete for market share in Asia.

Refiners in India have been gorging on cheap Russian barrels in a way they never did before the invasion of Ukraine, making it noticeable even to Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president.

Europe Out

Flows to Asia rose because some European companies stopped buying, putting an onus on Russia to find alternative markets.

Vessel tracking figures vary from provider to provider, depending on different assumptions and underlying information about cargoes. But figures from Kpler, Vortexa and Bloomberg all underscore the dominant position Russia has assumed in India.

Kpler’s data show that arrivals of Russian oil into India averaged 1.2 million barrels a day so far in June, a quarter of all crude flowing into the country. Iraq’s daily supplies will be around 1.01 million barrels, while Saudi Arabia’s are on course for 662,000 a day.

Vortexa figures suggest Russian deliveries of 1.16 million barrels a day, more than Iraq’s 1.131 million. Tanker tracking compiled by Bloomberg indicates that 988,000 barrels a day will arrive from Russia this month, slightly below a figure of 1.003 million a day from Iraq.

India has defended the Russian purchases, citing its national interest to source cheaper crude. The buying has delivered one part a trove of cash that Russia garnered from commodity markets, funding its war.

Russia’s muscling into the Indian and Chinese markets has been eating into share of Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the world’s biggest oil consuming region.

The two nations’ combined deliveries to India have dropped by about 500,000 barrels a day since April, as Russian flows ramped up, according to tracking data.

“When the price goes up and you are left with no option, you will buy from anywhere,” Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters last week. “We have a very well defined understanding of what India’s interests are.”

