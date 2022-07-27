Energy firms warned to book travel early amid transport mayhem

An Aberdeen firm specialising in energy industry travel requirements says massive disruption may continue to hinder the sector until the end of 2022.
Following warnings it has received from airlines, Munro’s Travel is cautioning that chronic problems currently plaguing the rail and aviation industries mean essential workers could be impacted beyond the summer and into the fourth quarter of this year.
Essential workers enduring complicated travel
Managing director Murray Burnett added: “The travel challenges which are being caused currently by capacity issues and schedule disruptions across the UK and rest of Europe are not only being experienced by summer holidaymakers.
