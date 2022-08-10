Grangemouth oil refinery strike: nearly 100 workers walk out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Grangemouth oil refinery strike: nearly 100 workers walk out

Around 100 workers have staged a 'wildcat' walk out at Grangemouth oil refinery to strike for a better pay that reflects the rate of inflation.
By Ryan Duff
10/08/2022, 2:52 pm
Grangemouth oil refinery
Ineos Grangemouth is part of the Scottish Cluster

The maintenance and repair staff, who are members of the Engineering Construction Industry Association, blocked the main access road in and out of the Ineos facility.

Workers are intending on taking strike action every second Wednesday until there are further talks on a new pay deal.

The Grangemouth oil refinery produces two-thirds of the petrol and diesel in forecourts across Scotland and is one of six refineries in Britain.

Refinery employees agreed to a pay rise of 5%, spread over two years, in 2021.

However, with inflation expected to rise to 11% by the end of 2022, workers are now demanding to reopen the pay agreement to negotiate a higher offer.

Al Fagan, who is believed to be one of those downing tools, shared a letter on Twitter yesterday outlining the reason for the action.

It read: “Tomorrow there will be strike action up and down the country as the NAECI refuse to address poor pay.

“Grangemouth Oil Refinery and similar sites of its type, will have workers of all trades, picketing the gates tomorrow morning, in an act of solidarity to fight for fair pay”

Accompanied by the tweet was a picture of the strikers’ list of demands.

The document ends: “Clients are making record profits. Inflation at a 40 year high. People before profits.”

Grangemouth is owned by Petroineos, a 2011 formed joint venture between Ineos and state-owned Chinese oil giant PetroChina.

An Ineos spokesperson at the Grangemouth site in central Scotland said: “We can confirm that a number of contractors employed by third parties are taking unofficial industrial action at the Ineos Grangemouth site as part of a nationwide protest event.

“Our manufacturing and fuel distribution operations are unaffected.

“The site has a very good working relationship with the contracting companies and their employees at Grangemouth, including those operating under the NAECI agreement.

“We are disappointed that the protesters have chosen to use the Ineos Grangemouth site as one of their backdrops for their unofficial action today.”

