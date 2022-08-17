Sunak rules out freezing UK energy price cap as Truss holds back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Sunak rules out freezing UK energy price cap as Truss holds back

Rishi Sunak has ruled out freezing the UK’s energy price cap if he becomes prime minister, while his rival Liz Truss warned against “throwing money” at a short-term fix for the looming winter bills crisis.
By Bloomberg
17/08/2022, 8:00 am Updated: 17/08/2022, 8:24 am
© Supplied by Steve MacDougall / Dsunak truss energy
The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows leadership candidate Rishi Sunak MP -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media. -. Supplied by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson Date; 16/08/2022

Rishi Sunak has ruled out freezing the UK’s energy price cap if he becomes prime minister, while his rival Liz Truss warned against “throwing money” at a short-term fix for the looming winter bills crisis.

Speaking at a hustings in Perth, Scotland, the Conservative leadership contenders gave their first public response to Labour leader Keir Starmer’s announcement this week that he would freeze the cap on energy bills at £1,971 ($2,380) a year, instead of allowing it to rise again in October.

The cap — the maximum energy suppliers can charge households — is currently due to jump to around £3,582 at that point, according to the industry analyst Cornwall Insight, and could soar again to £4,266 in January 2023. In October 2021, the average annual energy bill was £1,400.

Starmer said on Monday that under Labour’s plans people would “not pay a penny” more for their energy this winter.

But former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak argued “I don’t think that’s the right approach,” instead repeating his commitment to target support at the poorest households and pensioners.

Truss once again would not be drawn on how she would help households this winter, other than repeating her promises of tax cuts. She did not directly respond to Starmer’s policy.

The foreign secretary did however suggest that she would not support anything that resembled a “sticking plaster” that would be only a short-term fix for six months or so.

Truss insisted it would not be right to “throw money at the problem” without “dealing with the root causes” on weakness in Britain’s energy security.

Sunak also launched another broadside at Truss’s proposal to cut taxes.

That approach might help high earners but would only be worth “a quid a week” to someone on the national living wage, and “precisely zero” to pensioners, Sunak claimed, adding that such a move would be a “moral failure” and push millions of people into “destitution.”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts