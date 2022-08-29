Sinopec posts record first-half profits on rising oil prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Sinopec posts record first-half profits on rising oil prices

Sinopec posted record first-half profits as higher global oil and gas prices outweighed a mixed market for fuel in China.
By Bloomberg
29/08/2022, 2:31 am Updated: 29/08/2022, 2:47 am
Vehicles refuel at a China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) gas station at night in Hong Kong, China, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Sinopec aims to raise spending to the highest since 2014, joining state-owned peers in their mission to churn out more domestic oil and gas to ease China's reliance on imports.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., as the firm is officially known, said net income rose 11% to 44.5 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) in the first half of the year, according to an exchange filing. Oil and gas output rose 2.9% and diesel production increased 7.4% despite covid lockdowns in China dampening domestic fuel demand.

The refiner’s capital expenditures rose to 64.7 billion yuan in the first half, compared to 57.9 billion yuan in the same period last year. It’s targeting a massive ramp-up in spending over the second half of the year to 133.4 billion yuan.

The company’s strong first-half results came after fellow state-owned oil giants PetroChina Co. and Cnooc Ltd. saw profits soar on the backs of higher energy prices. Brent crude prices were about 60% higher on average during the first half from the previous year.

The company’s core refining business was hit by pandemic lockdowns, with operating profit falling 24% from the same period last year. China’s oil demand fell to near a two-year low in July.

