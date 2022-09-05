Oil rallies with OPEC+ decision, G-7 cap plan dominating trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil rallies with OPEC+ decision, G-7 cap plan dominating trading

Oil surged on the possibility that OPEC+ may decide to trim production, and as Europe’s energy crisis worsened after the Group-of-Seven nations endorsed a plan to try to cap the price of Russian crude.
By Bloomberg
05/09/2022, 5:33 am
This aerial photo taken on August 4, 2019 shows tugboats berthing an oil tanker at Qingdao port in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province. Photographer: STR/AFP/Getty Images

West Texas Intermediate advanced toward $89 a barrel after sinking by almost 7% last week on concerns that slowing global growth and anti-virus lockdowns in China would hurt demand. The OrganiSation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia will convene later Monday to set production levels for October after Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of a reduction.

Crude has retreated by about a quarter since early June as the global economy slowed and central banks hiked interest rates, erasing all of the gains since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC said gas flows along a key pipeline to Germany would not resume, just after G-7 ministers had endorsed a US-led initiative to cap the price of Russian oil.

“We view Gazprom’s decision to extend the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline shutdown from the original three days to indefinitely as inextricably linked to the G-7 price cap,” said James Whistler, managing director of Vanir Global Markets Pte. While the intention is to retain Russian supply but hurt Russian income, “the reality is likely the opposite and we may see supply disrupted.”

Ahead of the OPEC+ session — which falls on a US holiday that may thin trading — most market watchers said they expected no change to supply at this point despite the warning from Riyadh. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said output quotas would be rolled into October as summer surpluses would turn into deficits.

Prices:
WTI for October delivery advanced 2% to $88.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 11:45 a.m. in Singapore.
Brent for November settlement rose 2% to $94.91 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Oil market time spreads have been volatile in recent weeks. Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts and a widely watched metric for clues on tightness — was $1.34 a barrel in backwardation, compared with $2.16 last Monday and 67 cents two weeks ago.

Crude’s gain on Monday came despite further strength in the greenback, which typically acts as a headwind to commodities priced in the US dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed toward a record set last week.

