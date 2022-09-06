Baker Hughes launches business transformation plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Baker Hughes launches business transformation plan

Baker Hughes has set out a plan to reform its four business lines into two, in a bid to enhance profitability and grow.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2022, 4:23 pm Updated: 06/09/2022, 5:59 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Baker HughesNew generation of talent will drive net-zero transition
The two new segments will be Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET).

The plan should provide cost reductions of $150 million, the company said, and maximise shareholder value.

“We have continuously looked to ensure Baker Hughes can operate in any environment and play a clear role in helping to address the Energy Trilemma – balancing energy security, sustainability, and affordability,” said Baker Hughes chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

“Today, we are taking a deliberate next step in our strategic journey to transform and simplify our operations and position Baker Hughes for the future.”

The transformation will take place on October 1.

“We do expect some roles to be eliminated to avoid duplication of responsibilities and simplifying our operations,” said a Baker Hughes spokesperson.
“We do not expect role reductions to be a significant part of our workforce, focusing primarily on duplicative corporate and business functions.”

He went on to say the plan was a “global reorganization and is not directly focused on any one location, but rather all parts of the company where we believe reductions need to take place to help meet our $150 million cost reduction goal.”

The impact on the UK and Scotland was unclear.

Simonelli went on to say the new structure “will allow us to deliver the technologies that the energy transition will demand by further strengthening our existing customer relationships and allowing more operational flexibility, maintaining size and scale to maximize technology investments and capital returns to our shareholders.”

OFSE will cover the current Oilfield Services (OFS) and Oilfield Equipment (OFE) product lines.

IET will include the current Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS) companies.

Baker Hughes said it identified these two units in 2021. The aim, it said, is to become the pre-eminent energy technology company.

Maria Claudia Borras, who headed the OFS unit, will become executive vice president of OFSE. Rod Christie, who led TPS, will become EVP of IET.

Neil Saunders, the UK-based EVP of OE, will leave the company at the end of the year.

Simonelli said the transformation plan was possible only because of the commitment of the entire leadership team.

“I want to thank our departing leaders for their significant contributions towards delivering our strategy as they pursue new opportunities.”

Updated at 5:18 pm with comment on job losses.

