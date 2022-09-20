Oil boss completes ‘ultra marathon’ to raise money for Aberdeen charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Oil boss completes ‘ultra marathon’ to raise money for Aberdeen charity

Director of UK sales at Remote Medical International (RMI), Dave Thompson completed a 50+ mile run, raising over £1000 for Aberdeen's Streetsport charity.
By Ryan Duff
20/09/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by StreetsportStreetsport Aberdeen
Dave Thompson (middle) and his fellow volunteers and Streetsport coaches

Thompson has raised £1010 (at the time of writing) for the Aberdeen-based Denis Law Legacy Trust, tackling the Assynt Traverse, a 12-peak route starting at Loch Lugainn below Stac Pollaidh and finishing at the Loch Glencoul viewpoint at Unapool near Kylescu.

Donations can still be made at Thompson’s Just Giving page to support the Aberdeen-based charity further after the RMI boss has already exceeded his £1000 goal.

Due to a sustained two months before the run (a partially torn gluteus medius muscle), the RMI boss completed the ultra marathon in two parts, the first outing, three weeks ago, was 25 miles with 11,385 feet of ascent and the second outing was 26.5 miles with 9,500 feet of ascent.

© Supplied by Streetsport
View from the first peak of the Assynt Traverse taken by Dave Thompson at dawn

Combined, Thompson tackled the over 50-mile route with its highest peak standing at 21,000 ft, in 21 hours and 12 minutes.

According to Thompson: “There were few paths and it was mainly bog, heather, long grass, shattered rock and steep ascents/descents, but I finished it with a smile on my face (just!).”

Denis Law Legacy Trust’s Streetsport

© Supplied by Streetsport
The young people from Streetsport

Mr Thompson has volunteered for the Denis Law Legacy Trust’s Streetsport programme for almost four years after seeing the organisation’s van parked outside the Robert Gordon Univerity gym.

Last month Energy Voice spoke with Thompson about the charity and he said: “It’s just brilliant what the charity does, normally we have between 70 and 100 people turning up and they’ll play football, basketball, loads of different games that we’ve been trained up to deliver.

“The sessions are unstructured so the young people can basically pick and choose what they want to do and go on to do the next thing.

“It’s for areas where there is high youth annoyance, so the idea is to get them to do something positive. It doesn’t need to be structured, just get them playing sports and having fun, a couple of nights a week if possible.

“There’s definitely been drops in crime levels in the areas Streesport operates in Aberdeen and happier you people as well which is good.”

Chief operating officer of Denis Law Legacy Trust Mark Williams said: “Dave’s been a standout volunteer for us for many years now, excelling at our Streetsport sessions on Wednesday nights in Torry where the participants really take to him.”

