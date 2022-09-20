Oil boss completes ‘ultra marathon’ to raise money for Aberdeen charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Director of UK sales at Remote Medical International (RMI), Dave Thompson completed a 50+ mile run, raising over £1000 for Aberdeen’s Streetsport charity.

Thompson has raised £1010 (at the time of writing) for the Aberdeen-based Denis Law Legacy Trust, tackling the Assynt Traverse, a 12-peak route starting at Loch Lugainn below Stac Pollaidh and finishing at the Loch Glencoul viewpoint at Unapool near Kylescu.

Donations can still be made at Thompson’s Just Giving page to support the Aberdeen-based charity further after the RMI boss has already exceeded his £1000 goal.

Due to a sustained two months before the run (a partially torn gluteus medius muscle), the RMI boss completed the ultra marathon in two parts, the first outing, three weeks ago, was 25 miles with 11,385 feet of ascent and the second outing was 26.5 miles with 9,500 feet of ascent.

© Supplied by Streetsport

Combined, Thompson tackled the over 50-mile route with its highest peak standing at 21,000 ft, in 21 hours and 12 minutes.

According to Thompson: “There were few paths and it was mainly bog, heather, long grass, shattered rock and steep ascents/descents, but I finished it with a smile on my face (just!).”

Denis Law Legacy Trust’s Streetsport

© Supplied by Streetsport

Mr Thompson has volunteered for the Denis Law Legacy Trust’s Streetsport programme for almost four years after seeing the organisation’s van parked outside the Robert Gordon Univerity gym.

Last month Energy Voice spoke with Thompson about the charity and he said: “It’s just brilliant what the charity does, normally we have between 70 and 100 people turning up and they’ll play football, basketball, loads of different games that we’ve been trained up to deliver.

“The sessions are unstructured so the young people can basically pick and choose what they want to do and go on to do the next thing.

“It’s for areas where there is high youth annoyance, so the idea is to get them to do something positive. It doesn’t need to be structured, just get them playing sports and having fun, a couple of nights a week if possible.

“There’s definitely been drops in crime levels in the areas Streesport operates in Aberdeen and happier you people as well which is good.”

Chief operating officer of Denis Law Legacy Trust Mark Williams said: “Dave’s been a standout volunteer for us for many years now, excelling at our Streetsport sessions on Wednesday nights in Torry where the participants really take to him.”