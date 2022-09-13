PM’s plan needs to do more to decouple gas from electricity prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

PM’s plan needs to do more to decouple gas from electricity prices

Liz Truss’ energy plan is a “sticking plaster”, an expert has said, with more focus needed to decouple gas from electricity generation prices.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/09/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 13/09/2022, 8:25 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Johnston Carmichaeldecouple gas
Mark Stewart, partner, corporate finance and head of Energy, Infrastructure and Sustainability at Johnston Carmichael.

The new prime minister unveiled a package of support for homes and businesses last week in light of spiralling costs, including a cap on bills at £2,500 from October.

However, Mark Stewart, partner, and head of energy at business advisory Johnston Carmichael, said it doesn’t address the root cause of the problem.

“As a short term fix for helping the most vulnerable this winter, this plan is reasonably sound.

“However, it doesn’t address the fundamental issue of energy market reform and the decoupling of the price of gas and the price of electricity which is what the country really needs.”

Marginal plant

Under the current system, wholesale prices are set by the variable cost of the “marginal plant”; a system that can react quickly to electricity demand, such as a gas turbine.

The grid takes what it can from sources like offshore wind, but this cannot act in the same way as gas because you cannot command wind to produce more electricity when it isn’t blowing.

Therefore gas prices often end up setting the wholesale electricity price because it is often the last source of supply to fully meet demand.

However, the ever-increasing participation of renewables in the system means over time, cheaper electricity produced by renewables energy will determine the price more often.

Mr Stewart added: “At the moment, the marginal plant is expensive gas, driven by the Ukrainian conflict, which means that electricity prices from all sources, including renewables, are raised to the highest cost.

“Decoupling would allow electricity generated from cheaper renewable energy and nuclear, for example, to flow straight to customers.

“Whilst most consumers will welcome this plan, it is effectively just a sticking plaster that pushes the burden back in time. It does not address the root cause of the problem.

“Ultimately we need to remove the dependency on imported gas –  we need the rapid proliferation of renewable energy and nuclear to reduce the volatility and take control of the energy mix.”

Discussions

Last week Liz Truss told the Commons that discussions are taking place between Westminster and renewables generators with a view to moving them on to Contracts for Difference (CfD).

Currently, only a portion of offshore wind developers are on a CFD scheme, which guarantees a floor price for electricity, with developers giving back any excess.

Liz Truss said last week that nuclear and renewable generators will “move on to Contracts for Difference to end the situation where electricity prices are set by the marginal price of gas.

“This will mean that generators are receiving a fair price reflecting their cost of production. Further bringing down the cost of this intervention.”

The UK Government announced a consultation into this type of reform in July, which is open until October 10.

