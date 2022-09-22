Marathon Petroleum opens UK office ahead of EU’s Russia sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Marathon Petroleum opens UK office ahead of EU’s Russia sanctions

Marathon Petroleum Corp, the largest fuelmaker in the US, is opening a small office in London, according to people familiar with the matter.
By Bloomberg
22/09/2022, 7:26 am
© Supplied by Marathon PetroleumMarathon Petroleum refinery. USA.
The office’s focus will be on trading diesel-type fuel, possibly including jet fuel, the people said. There is currently no plan for crude oil.

Marathon’s decision was likely driven, at least in part, by upcoming European Union sanctions on Russia that will all but cut the continent off from its single biggest external diesel supplier.

The US refiner regularly sells oil products for export, including from its Garyville and Galveston Bay refineries on the Gulf Coast, according to its 2021 annual report. It may be looking to ramp up fuel sales into Europe, helping to fill the void left by Russian barrels.

The EU’s sanctions on Russia – which ban seaborne imports of refined petroleum from early next year – are set to redraw the global map of trade flows for diesel and at least some other oil products. Europe, already in the midst of an energy crunch as winter approaches, will need to replace Russian supplies with barrels from other regions.

The US regularly exports oil products to Europe, though its current supplies to the continent are far smaller than those from Russia or the Middle East.

Marathon did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

