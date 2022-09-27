North Sea discovery surpasses billion-dollar valuation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The i3 Energy (LON: i3E) Serenity discovery in the UK North Sea has been valued at over one billion dollars in a recent Tennyson Securities report.

i3 Energy’s 75% stake in the discovery was valued at $986 million in the document, making Europa’s 25% stake in Serenity worth $328.6m.

This means that the UK North Sea asset has been valued at $1.314