UK to take on two ships to beef up subsea infrastructure protection

The UK plans to take on two state-of-the-art ships in order to beef up protection around subsea infrastructure.

Defence minister Ben Wallace told the Conservative party conference on Sunday that steps are being taken to “keep our cables and pipelines safe”.

A first “multi-role survey ship” will be bought by the end of 2022, with a second being built in the UK.

It follows leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines that cropped up last week.

Investigations are still ongoing into the cause of the leaks, but it is thought sabotage is the most likely reason.

Meanwhile, several unidentified drones have been seen near oil and gas installations in the Norwegian and Danish North Sea.

In response, the Norwegian Government has instructed the military to increase their presence at platforms.

Security concerns in large parts of Europe have ramped up in recent weeks, with Vladimir Putin threatening the use of nuclear weapons.

And there are fears an energy proxy war could ensue as the Kremlin tries to squeeze an already tight market even further.

Addressing the Conservative Party conference, Mr Wallace said: “This week we saw the mysterious damage inflicted to the Nord Stream pipeline, and it should remind us all of how fragile our economy and infrastructure is to such hybrid attacks. Our intent is to protect them; our internet and energy are highly reliant on pipelines and cables.

“Russia makes no secret of its ability to target such infrastructure, and it’s for that reason I can announce we have recently committed to two specialist ships with the capability to keep our cables and pipelines safe. The first multi-role survey ship for seabed warfare will be purchased by the end of this year, fitted out here in the UK and in operation before the end of next year. The second ship will be built in the UK and we will plan to make sure it covers all our vulnerabilities.”