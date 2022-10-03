UK to take on two ships to beef up subsea infrastructure protection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

UK to take on two ships to beef up subsea infrastructure protection

The UK plans to take on two state-of-the-art ships in order to beef up protection around subsea infrastructure.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
03/10/2022, 10:49 am
Defence minister Ben Wallace told the Conservative party conference on Sunday that steps are being taken to “keep our cables and pipelines safe”.

A first “multi-role survey ship” will be bought by the end of 2022, with a second being built in the UK.

It follows leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines that cropped up last week.

Investigations are still ongoing into the cause of the leaks, but it is thought sabotage is the most likely reason.

Meanwhile, several unidentified drones have been seen near oil and gas installations in the Norwegian and Danish North Sea.

In response, the Norwegian Government has instructed the military to increase their presence at platforms.

Norwegian Navy patrol vessel KV Sortland

Security concerns in large parts of Europe have ramped up in recent weeks, with Vladimir Putin threatening the use of nuclear weapons.

And there are fears an energy proxy war could ensue as the Kremlin tries to squeeze an already tight market even further.

Addressing the Conservative Party conference, Mr Wallace said: “This week we saw the mysterious damage inflicted to the Nord Stream pipeline, and it should remind us all of how fragile our economy and infrastructure is to such hybrid attacks. Our intent is to protect them; our internet and energy are highly reliant on pipelines and cables.

“Russia makes no secret of its ability to target such infrastructure, and it’s for that reason I can announce we have recently committed to two specialist ships with the capability to keep our cables and pipelines safe. The first multi-role survey ship for seabed warfare will be purchased by the end of this year, fitted out here in the UK and in operation before the end of next year. The second ship will be built in the UK and we will plan to make sure it covers all our vulnerabilities.”

