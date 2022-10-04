European gas drops as mild weather and stockpiles ease nerves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

European gas drops as mild weather and stockpiles ease nerves

European natural gas prices extended declines as mild weather and ample stockpiles ease concerns about shortages.
By Bloomberg
04/10/2022, 5:07 pm
Benchmark futures declined as much as 6.7% to the lowest level since late July. Higher-than-normal temperatures are seen in the UK and continental Europe in the next two weeks, which is likely to delay withdrawals from gas inventories for heating. It’s adding to signs that the region may be able to get through the winter even with dwindling Russian supply.

“Comfortable fundamentals continued to maintain EU gas stocks in net injection mode,” EnergyScan, the market analysis platform of Engie SA, said in a note. “This continued to offset worries on weak Russian supply. Weaker gas demand from power generators also contributed to exert downward pressure.”

Reserves have filled at a steady pace as nations boosted imports of liquefied natural gas and pipeline supplies from Norway to make up for the loss of Russian flows. Storage sites were about 88% full on Saturday, just above the five-year average for this time of year. That has helped push gas prices down about 50% from the highs of end-August.

Forecaster Weather Co. expects moderate to high wind power potential in the region, curbing demand for gas to generate electricity and helping lower prices. In the U.K., wind output was at about 36% of total power production at 3:50 p.m. in London, while gas-power generation was at 38%, according to grid data.

Still, questions remain about Europe’s ability to replenish those reserves after the end of winter. The continent typically depends on Russian gas to build stockpiles for the next year, and any disruptions to imports from elsewhere could make restocking a difficult task.

That challenge has increased after the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany was damaged. Russian gas is still flowing through Ukraine and the TurkStream pipeline.

However, the market is already anticipating that flows via Ukraine will stop eventually, Torbjorn Tornqvist, the chief executive officer of Gunvor Group, said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

Prices will stay high “for a little bit longer,” with a knock-on effect on industrial demand, said Russell Hardy, the chief executive officer of Vitol Group.

Dutch front-month gas, a benchmark for Europe, fell 5.3% to 161 euros a megawatt-hour as of 5:05 p.m. in Amsterdam. It declined 10% on Monday. The UK equivalent contract slipped 6.7% Tuesday.

