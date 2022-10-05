Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors

An error occurred. Please try again.

Anti-fracking protestors interrupted Liz Truss’ keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

Rebecca Newsom and Ami McCarthy from Greenpeace unfurled a banner saying ‘who voted for this?’ during the Prime Minister’s address to members.

The flag was grabbed off the pair before they were removed from the event to chants of “out, out, out” and boos from the crowd.

BREAKING 🚨

Greenpeace activists have interrupted @TrussLiz speech at #CPC22 to denounce the prime minister 'shredding' her party’s 2019 manifesto promises. The PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections. Who voted for this? pic.twitter.com/f2SSn7hBu3 — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 5, 2022

In a subsequent statement, Greenpeace said they were there to denounce the prime minister “shredding” her party’s election manifesto.

Ms Newsom, head of public affairs at the NGO, said: “Who voted for this? In a healthy democracy, people should get the government programme they voted for, but Liz Truss is putting most of it through the shredder. People voted for strong action on climate, a fracking moratorium, world-leading environmental protections, and tackling poverty and inequality. What they’re getting instead is fracking, a potential bonfire of rules on wildlife and nature protection, and now the prospect of benefit cuts.

Anti-fracking protestors with a Greenpeace sign disrupt Liz Truss’s speech. “Out, out, out,” shout members. They’re removed by security. pic.twitter.com/RV1ytnafsh — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 5, 2022

“Broken promise after broken promise, the prime minister is quickly turning her party’s manifesto into the longest piece of false advertising ever written. Many will be left wondering whether her government answers to the public or to the hedge fund managers, right-wing think tanks and fossil fuel giants that are cheering it on.

“The Chancellor said the government is now listening. If so, they may want to pay attention to the widening chorus of leading businesses, energy experts, former Conservative ministers and even the US President telling them to go in the opposite direction.”

According to analysis carried out by Greenpeace, at least seven areas where policies have either been confirmed or are being considered by the government are at odds with the 2019 Conservative manifesto.

They cover pledges across environmental protection, climate action, workers’ rights and tackling inequality.

As part of her strategy to bolster UK energy supplies, Ms Truss lifted a ban on fracking in England.

© PA

A moratorium had been in place since 2019 after tremors caused by the process in Lancashire.

The move has drawn widespread criticism, even from Conservative MPs, though the Prime Minister said fracking would only take place “where there is local support for it”.

Scottish ministers have categorically ruled out mirroring the lifting of the moratorium north of the border.