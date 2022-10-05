Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors

Anti-fracking protestors interrupted Liz Truss’ keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/10/2022, 11:57 am Updated: 05/10/2022, 1:27 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© PADemonstrators hold a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire
Demonstrators hold a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022.

Anti-fracking protestors interrupted Liz Truss’ keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

Rebecca Newsom and Ami McCarthy from Greenpeace unfurled a banner saying ‘who voted for this?’ during the Prime Minister’s address to members.

The flag was grabbed off the pair before they were removed from the event to chants of “out, out, out” and boos from the crowd.

In a subsequent statement, Greenpeace said they were there to denounce the prime minister “shredding” her party’s election manifesto.

Ms Newsom, head of public affairs at the NGO, said: “Who voted for this? In a healthy democracy, people should get the government programme they voted for, but Liz Truss is putting most of it through the shredder. People voted for strong action on climate, a fracking moratorium, world-leading environmental protections, and tackling poverty and inequality. What they’re getting instead is fracking, a potential bonfire of rules on wildlife and nature protection, and now the prospect of benefit cuts.

“Broken promise after broken promise, the prime minister is quickly turning her party’s manifesto into the longest piece of false advertising ever written. Many will be left wondering whether her government answers to the public or to the hedge fund managers, right-wing think tanks and fossil fuel giants that are cheering it on.

“The Chancellor said the government is now listening. If so, they may want to pay attention to the widening chorus of leading businesses, energy experts, former Conservative ministers and even the US President telling them to go in the opposite direction.”

According to analysis carried out by Greenpeace, at least seven areas where policies have either been confirmed or are being considered by the government are at odds with the 2019 Conservative manifesto.

They cover pledges across environmental protection, climate action, workers’ rights and tackling inequality.

As part of her strategy to bolster UK energy supplies, Ms Truss lifted a ban on fracking in England.

© PA
The Cuadrilla hydraulic fracturing site at Preston New Road

A moratorium had been in place since 2019 after tremors caused by the process in Lancashire.

The move has drawn widespread criticism, even from Conservative MPs, though the Prime Minister said fracking would only take place “where there is local support for it”.

Scottish ministers have categorically ruled out mirroring the lifting of the moratorium north of the border.

