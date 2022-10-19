Neptune teases $1bn investment if Dutch Government brings in oil and gas spend relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Neptune teases $1bn investment if Dutch Government brings in oil and gas spend relief

Neptune Energy is calling on the Dutch government to introduce an investment allowance in its plans to raise levies on energy companies.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/10/2022, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyPosHYdon pilot North Sea
Neptune's Q13a-A was the first fully electrified platform in the Dutch North Sea

Doing so would avoid endangering the country’s energy security and net zero targets, the North Sea operator has claimed.

Dutch ministers are looking to significantly increase levies under the Mining Act for the energy sector in 2023 and 2024.

Additional tax revenues would go towards providing financial support for homes and businesses facing lofty power bills.

While Neptune says it recognises that decisive government action is needed, the company is urging ministers to include an investment allowance in its tax plans, similar to measures already in place in Norway and the UK.

In recent years, investment in the Dutch North Sea has fallen to only a fraction of that in Norwegian and UK sectors, Neptune said.

As a result it believes “substantially higher levels of investment” will be required in the near term to achieve “anything near” the increased gas production potential as outlined by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

As the largest offshore gas producer in the Dutch North Sea, Neptune plans to invest around $1 billion in the Netherlands over the next five years.

But with an appropriate fiscal regime in place, the company says it could invest a further $1bn, including in lower carbon developments, and repurposing existing offshore infrastructure to support carbon capture and storage and hydrogen production.

Neptune’s managing director in the Netherlands, Lex de Groot, said: “It is absolutely right that the government supports households and businesses facing higher energy costs.

“However, it is important that the mechanism they choose to deliver this support does not compromise Dutch energy security or net zero goals by making the Netherlands uncompetitive for global energy investors, which have a choice where to put their capital.

“By introducing an investment allowance, the government would make the Dutch North Sea competitive for investors against other countries that already have such allowances in place.

“The Netherlands has huge potential energy resources, but increased investment is crucial if we are to maintain energy security and avoid customers being exposed to less secure, higher cost and higher carbon energy in the future.”

Since 2018, Neptune Energy has contributed more than $1.8bn to Dutch GDP and supported an average of 2,200 jobs each year.

In 2021, for every Neptune employee in the Netherlands, four more jobs were supported elsewhere in the domestic economy.

