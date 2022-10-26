Baron Oil share price surges as expectations of big gas find rise off East Timor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Baron Oil share price surges as expectations of big gas find rise off East Timor

UK-listed Baron Oil (LON:BOIL), which operates TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore East Timor via its subsidiary SundaGas, has significantly boosted its aggregate gas-in-place and recoverable gas resource estimates after reprocessing the Chuditch 3D seismic data.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
26/10/2022, 2:21 am
The best case aggregate gross gas-in-place estimate in the production sharing contract (PSC) has been upgraded to 5.5 trillion cubic feet (cf), and the best case recoverable resource estimate to 3.6 trillion cf.

The Chuditch-1 gas discovery’s best case recoverable resource estimate is 1.35 trillion cf and is “materially larger and may independently represent a liquefied natural gas (LNG) scale resource,” noted Baron in a stock exchange announcement on Monday 24 October.

The company’s share price surged ahead of the announcement, almost tripling from GBP 0.1105 on Thursday 18 October to 0.3080 on Friday 21 October. It closed at GBP 0.1710 on Tuesday 25 October.

Speculation that big oil companies, such as Italy’s Eni, are considering farming into Chuditch, as well as the resource upgrade, has made investors bullish on the company.

SundaGas hopes to drill exploration and appraisal wells on Chuditch in late 2023 to enable it to move towards development and production of gas.

Earlier this year, the explorer told Energy Voice that it is interested to bring new investors into the project either via farm-ins or through a direct corporate investment.

“If the results of the 3D seismic merit it, Sunda will be drilling an appraisal well in 2023 and the company would like to drill more exploration wells following that. Each well is expected to cost around $20 million,” the company’s CEO Andy Butler said in March.

East Timor’s national oil company, which holds a 25% stake in the TL-SO-19-16 PSC, is free carried, which is the norm in the country, also known as Timor Leste.

Sunda is planning to develop any commercial gas reserves via a floating LNG facility (FLNG).

Baron said last month that the fastest development and export option is likely to be “a hybrid floating and platform LNG system”, which it said does not require export pipelines or border crossings.

Baron said it is looking at a fast-track development pathway “that targets first production in 2028. Management estimates of project economics continue to be attractive at current and long-term average gas prices in Asia.”

