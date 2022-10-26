DOF Subsea Australia convicted of ‘negligently breaching’ health and safety duties during diving operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

DOF Subsea Australia convicted of ‘negligently breaching’ health and safety duties during diving operations

Following a lengthy trial, DOF Subsea Australia (DOF) have been convicted in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia of three counts of an employer negligently breaching its health and safety duties under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006, reported the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) on Tuesday.
By Energy Voice
26/10/2022, 11:02 am
The breaches occurred during saturation diving undertaken in 2017 at the Ichthys field on the Skandi Singapore Facility. This included saturation diving operations from a diving support vessel to facilitate the repair of subsea infrastructure located on the seabed at a water depth of between approximately 237 and 270 metres.

Between 6 December 2017 and 7 March 2018, NOPSEMA received complaints from seven of the saturation divers, advising of neurological injuries sustained during the diving operations.

On 6 December 2017, NOPSEMA commenced a major investigation into complaints received and subsequently forwarded a brief of evidence to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

“As Australia’s independent, expert regulator for the offshore energy industry, the workplace health and safety of the offshore workforce is at the core of what we do,” said NOPSEMA.

“We remain focused on our compliance monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure operators are appropriately identifying and managing risks. NOPSEMA will continue to take enforcement action that is appropriate to the seriousness of any incident,” added NOPSEMA.

Sentencing will occur on a date to be set.

