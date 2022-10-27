Kent teams up with Serikandi Oilfield Services in Brunei

Kent has signed a joint venture agreement with Serikandi Oilfield Services in Brunei to pursue and execute select, EPC, EPCm, brownfield, and commissioning activities in the Southeast Asia nation.

Utilising Kent’s global expertise and Serikandi’s local knowledge, assets, and infrastructure, the venture aims to form a Brunei-based project services company.

Kent said it will bring its expertise in project execution, procurement, and completion and commissioning while developing the in-country strength of Serikandi in engineering and fabrication to the next level of project execution.

With its partner Serikandi, Kent is committed to supporting the local Business Development plans and the Brunei Ministry of Energy.

The agreement was signed by Joseph McCormick, Executive Vice President of Asia-Pacific Operations at Kent, and Shaikh Khalid Shaikh Haji Ahmad, Chairman and Managing Director at Serikandi.

Joe McCormick, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific at Kent, commented: “We are excited to work with Serikandi Oil Field Services. We believe we have the facilities and technological skills to help deliver the activities. Our ambition is to build long-term relationships with businesses that share our values and vision and help make a difference together. We are committed to supporting the local business development plans and the Department of Energy. We look forward to investing in the country for the long term.”

CEO of Serikandi, Mr. Revi Bhaskaran, commented: “This signing ceremony is the culmination of nine months of building a solid relationship based on aligned objectives and core values. This Joint Venture will complement industry growth and create more opportunities for skill development in Brunei Darussalam. I thank both teams for their efforts to achieve this important milestone for their respective companies. I am confident this new venture will build on individual expertise and deliver safe, quality, integrated solutions for our clients.”