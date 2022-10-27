Kent teams up with Serikandi Oilfield Services in Brunei

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Kent teams up with Serikandi Oilfield Services in Brunei

By Energy Voice
27/10/2022, 3:57 am Updated: 27/10/2022, 3:58 am
Aerial view of mosque Jame' Asr Hassanil Bokliah at Brunei Darussalam.

Kent has signed a joint venture agreement with Serikandi Oilfield Services in Brunei to pursue and execute select, EPC, EPCm, brownfield, and commissioning activities in the Southeast Asia nation.

Utilising Kent’s global expertise and Serikandi’s local knowledge, assets, and infrastructure, the venture aims to form a Brunei-based project services company.

Kent said it will bring its expertise in project execution, procurement, and completion and commissioning while developing the in-country strength of Serikandi in engineering and fabrication to the next level of project execution.

With its partner Serikandi, Kent is committed to supporting the local Business Development plans and the Brunei Ministry of Energy.

The agreement was signed by Joseph McCormick, Executive Vice President of Asia-Pacific Operations at Kent, and Shaikh Khalid Shaikh Haji Ahmad, Chairman and Managing Director at Serikandi.

Joe McCormick, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific at Kent, commented: “We are excited to work with Serikandi Oil Field Services. We believe we have the facilities and technological skills to help deliver the activities. Our ambition is to build long-term relationships with businesses that share our values and vision and help make a difference together. We are committed to supporting the local business development plans and the Department of Energy. We look forward to investing in the country for the long term.”

CEO of Serikandi, Mr. Revi Bhaskaran, commented: “This signing ceremony is the culmination of nine months of building a solid relationship based on aligned objectives and core values. This Joint Venture will complement industry growth and create more opportunities for skill development in Brunei Darussalam. I thank both teams for their efforts to achieve this important milestone for their respective companies. I am confident this new venture will build on individual expertise and deliver safe, quality, integrated solutions for our clients.”

