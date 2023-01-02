European gas falls to lowest level since before war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

European gas falls to lowest level since before war in Ukraine

European natural gas prices started the new year declining as mild weather curbed demand.
By Bloomberg
02/01/2023, 10:57 am
Oil and gas processing plant in the Groningen Gas Field area with pipe line valves. This is one of the few natural gas fields in Europe.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 7.9% to the lowest level since February 21, extending three weeks of net declines. Weather forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of the region in the next two weeks, which will help Europe avoid depleting its stocks too soon as it goes through the winter.

After a year of extreme volatility — with energy costs reaching record highs amid Russia’s war in Ukraine — the market starts 2023 less stressed. Gas prices declined about 47% in December as Europe managed to replace much of Russia’s curbed flows with supplies of liquefied natural gas.

Milder temperatures for an extended period, together with a typical year-end slowdown in industrial demand, may help the region keep inventories well stocked until the end of the season. Lower gas prices are also a relief for the European economy, which is pressured by high inflation rates.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the energy crisis triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a “tough test” for the continent’s biggest economy and urged citizens to continue saving energy in the months ahead. Germany’s gas storage levels rose to 90% over the past week, compared with a five-year average of 73% for this time of year, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

New LNG import terminals “are making our country and Europe independent of Russian gas for the long term,” Scholz said in his New Year’s address to the nation.

Dutch gas futures for next month traded 2.7% lower at €74.28 per megawatt-hour by 10:20 a.m. in Amsterdam. The overall volume of trading was lower due to a holiday in the UK. Power prices were also down, with German month-ahead futures losing 4.5%.

