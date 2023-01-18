Equinor and partners find new gas in Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Equinor and partners find new gas in Norway

Equinor, alongside partners Wintershall Dea and Petoro, have made a commercial gas discovery of up to 69.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in the Norwegian North Sea.
By Ryan Duff
18/01/2023, 10:16 am Updated: 18/01/2023, 10:19 am
The Aasta Hansteen platform in the Norwegian Sea. (Photo: Roar Lindefjeld and Bo B. Randulff / Equinor ASA)

Found in production licence 1128, the firms estimate the discovery holds between 12.6 and 69.2 million BOE.

This marks the first discovery in the Norweigan North Sea of 2023, and the first wells in the Equinor-operated production licence, awarded in 2020.

The Obelix Upflank discovery exploration wells were drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig and are located just over 14 miles south of the Irpa gas discovery and around 215 miles west of Sandnessjoen.

Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration and production north, Grete Haaland, said: “We need to find more gas on the NCS. Discoveries near existing infrastructure requires less volume in order to be commercially developed, and can be quickly put on stream with low CO2 emissions.

“We will together with our partners consider tie-back of this discovery to Irpa, for which we recently submitted a plan for development and operation.”

Irpa, which is over 4429 feet below sea level, is a subsea development that will be tied back to the Aastad Hansteen platform.

Aastad Hansteen was discovered in 1997 by BP – Equinor assumed ownership in 2006.

This tie back is expected to expand the lifespan of the platform by up to seven years, meaning that it will operate until 2039, compared to previous estimates it would cease development in 2032.

Equinor claims that this will contribute to more activity at the supply base in Sandnessjoen, for the helicopter base in Bronnoysund, and for the operations organisation in Harstad.

Capital expenditure on the project during 2022 came to NOK 14.8 billion (£1.22 bn).

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) is the majority shareholder and operator of the Irpa development with a 51% stake in the project.

Wintershall DEA holds 19% of the shares, Petoro claimed 20%, and the remaining 10% is owned by Shell (LON: SHEL).

