Eni’s struggles at Blacktip trigger gas supply security fears in northern Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Eni’s struggles at Blacktip trigger gas supply security fears in northern Australia

Damon Evans By Damon Evans
21/02/2023, 2:13 am Updated: 21/02/2023, 2:54 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© BloombergThe ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
The ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Gas production at Eni’s (MIL:ENI) Blacktip gas field offshore northern Australia has fallen faster than expected raising fears about energy security in the Northern Territory. However, the Italian company hopes development drilling might reverse the decline.

Gas produced at the Blacktip field, which started up in 2009, is used to generate electricity for Australia’s Northern Territory. Excess supply is piped to east coast markets.

However, as gas output dropped significantly at the field last year, concerns started to rise about the long-term viability of the resource.

Data from energy consultancy Rystad shows production from Eni’s Blacktip gas field peaked in 2019 at around 100 million cubic feet per day (mmcfpd) and has been in a decline ever since. “Concerns were raised when production dropped from 2021 to 2022 by nearly 40%, to about 50 mmcfpd. While the output has so far averaged just over 30 mmcfpd for this year, the continued fall in 2023 is not helping the situation,” Krishan Pal Birda, a senior analyst at Rystad told Energy Voice.

“The production has declined faster than anticipated. Eni is currently drilling a new development well at Blacktip and plans to drill another one later this year. While it is uncertain whether we will see a return to the sustained 2019 peak flow rates, these two new development wells should help in reviving some of that output,” added Birda.

Blacktip feeds into the onshore Yelcherr gas plant and the gas is sold to the Northern Territory’s Power and Water Utility Co. (PWC) under a 25-year contract. The gas sales agreement was signed back in 2006 at an initial 23 PJ/year (60 mmcfpd) and rising up to 38 PJ/year (100 mmcfpd), which is more than what PWC needs, said Birda.

As a result, in 2015, PWC signed a 10-year agreement with Incitec Pivot to supply excess gas to Incitec’s Phosphate Hill fertiliser plant at Mt Isa in eastern Australia. The excess gas flows through Jemena’s Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) from Tenant Creek to Mt Isa.

The only other domestic gas production in the Northern Territory, comes from Central Petroleum’s Amadeus basin gas fields, which include Mereenie and Palm Valley. Central Petroleum sends small volumes to the east coast gas market through the NGP. However, due to the production issues at Blacktip, the NGP was shut down between early September 2022 to December 2022, citing safety concerns from low gas flows. “Meaning no gas flowed to the east coast from the Northern Territory during this period, as the NGP is the only existing shipping route at the moment,” noted Birda.

“As for the Northern Territory energy security concerns, PWC does have emergency backup supply agreements with Inpex and Santos, who operate the LNG projects at Darwin,” added Birda.

In 2020, Eni tried to sell its Australian assets, including Blacktip, but later took them off the market.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts