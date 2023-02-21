Engie lifts payout by 65% as profit jumps amid energy crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Engie lifts payout by 65% as profit jumps amid energy crunch

By Bloomberg
21/02/2023, 7:11 am Updated: 21/02/2023, 8:40 am
© Benjamin Girette/BloombergA logo on the Engie SA headquarters in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Engie SA reported a jump in 2022 earnings and a planned 65% increase in its dividend thanks to an exceptional surge in the cost of power and gas last year.

The French utility is among European energy companies to profit from higher prices in the wake of Russia’s assault on Ukraine. Gas and power markets have since eased, likely curbing results this year, though Engie expects a subsequent bounceback as it capitalizes on investment in renewables.

“Not only have we achieved robust operational and financial results, but we have also progressed on our strategic roadmap, establishing strong foundations for our group to continue the implementation of the energy transition,” Chief Executive Officer Catherine MacGregor said Tuesday.

Net recurring income climbed to €5.2 billion ($5.55 billion) in 2022 from €2.9 billion a year earlier, according to a statement. The shares rose as much as 5.8% at the open in Paris, the most in three months.

The bumper earnings of Engie and other European utilities have coincided with a cost-of-living crisis across the continent, sparking the ire of consumers and politicians. Governments have reacted by slapping taxes on windfall profits to help finance relief measures for households and businesses that are struggling with soaring bills.

Such levies, mainly in Belgium and Italy, had an impact of almost €900 million on Engie’s results last year, while existing government profit-sharing mechanisms in Belgium and France shaved a further €1.1 billion off profit.

Earnings Outlook

The company forecast net recurring income of €3.4 billion to €4 billion for this year, in line with analyst estimates of €3.7 billion.

By 2025, Engie sees earnings of €4.1 billion to €4.7 billion as it reaps gains from renewables investment and its Energy Solutions business, which manages infrastructure such as district heating and car-charging networks.

The firm plans to pay a dividend of €1.40 a share for last year, up from €0.85.

The company also released a separate statement on its energy-transition plans, announcing €22 billion to €25 billion in “growth capex” in 2023-2025, up 50% from 2021-2023. The utility recently completed €11 billion of asset sales.

Engie booked €2.8 billion of impairment charges last year, largely related to increased nuclear provisions for future power-plant dismantling, its coal exit program, and a process to divest power stations mainly in Chile and Morocco.

