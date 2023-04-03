Saipem lands near £525 million in global contracts

An error occurred. Please try again.

Saipem has announced three new offshore contracts and two Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts with a total value of £524.9 million ($650m).

The three offshore contracts have been signed with EnQuest, Azule Energy and Aramco LTA, while the FEED deals have been agreed with Shell Trinidad & Tobago and PAPUA LNG Development.

The individual values of each contract have not been disclosed by the Italian oilfield services company.

Offshore contracts: from Aberdeen to Angola

The first of the three offshore contracts brings the firm off the coast of Aberdeen, where it has been contracted by EnQuest to decommission its existing infrastructures in the Heather oil field.

Located nearly 286 miles north-east of the Granite City, Saipem has been tasked with undertaking the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the upper jacket of the Heather platform.

For this work, the services firm will utilise its ‘Saipem 7000’ semisubmersible crane vessel.

Under its agreement with Azule Energy, Saipem will turn its attention from Aberdeen to around 119 miles off the coast of Angola.

Under this contract, the firm will work on the Agogo Full Field Development project, a deepwater greenfield development, which is around 12 miles west of the N’Goma FPSO (West Hub), which has been in operation since November 2014.

The contract encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of rigid Pipe-In-Pipe flowlines with associated subsea structures. Saipem will mobilize its state-of-art offshore installation vessel FDS2.

The third of these contracts has been agreed with the Aramco LTA program in Saudi Arabia, there Saipem will execute the offshore EPCI of one platform topside and the associated subsea flexible, umbilical and cable system.

FEED me more

In addition to the deals listed above, the oilfield services firm is also set to take on two Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts.

The first one, assigned by Shell Trinidad & Tobago and is related to the development of the Manatee natural gas field.

The second contract has been assigned to Saipem, in partnership with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co, by PAPUA LNG Development.

This work involves the development of the upstream facilities to feed the natural gas PAPUA LNG project in Papua New Guinea.