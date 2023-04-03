Saipem lands near £525 million in global contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Saipem lands near £525 million in global contracts

By Ryan Duff
03/04/2023, 3:48 pm
© Supplied by SaipemSaipem

Saipem has announced three new offshore contracts and two Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts with a total value of £524.9 million ($650m).

The three offshore contracts have been signed with EnQuest, Azule Energy and Aramco LTA, while the FEED deals have been agreed with Shell Trinidad & Tobago and PAPUA LNG Development.

The individual values of each contract have not been disclosed by the Italian oilfield services company.

Offshore contracts: from Aberdeen to Angola

The first of the three offshore contracts brings the firm off the coast of Aberdeen, where it has been contracted by EnQuest to decommission its existing infrastructures in the Heather oil field.

Located nearly 286 miles north-east of the Granite City, Saipem has been tasked with undertaking the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the upper jacket of the Heather platform.

For this work, the services firm will utilise its ‘Saipem 7000’ semisubmersible crane vessel.

Saipem 7000

Under its agreement with Azule Energy, Saipem will turn its attention from Aberdeen to around 119 miles off the coast of Angola.

Under this contract, the firm will work on the Agogo Full Field Development project, a deepwater greenfield development, which is around 12 miles west of the N’Goma FPSO (West Hub), which has been in operation since November 2014.

The contract encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of rigid Pipe-In-Pipe flowlines with associated subsea structures. Saipem will mobilize its state-of-art offshore installation vessel FDS2.

The third of these contracts has been agreed with the Aramco LTA program in Saudi Arabia, there Saipem will execute the offshore EPCI of one platform topside and the associated subsea flexible, umbilical and cable system.

FEED me more

In addition to the deals listed above, the oilfield services firm is also set to take on two Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts.

The first one, assigned by Shell Trinidad & Tobago and is related to the development of the Manatee natural gas field.

The second contract has been assigned to Saipem, in partnership with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co, by PAPUA LNG Development.

This work involves the development of the upstream facilities to feed the natural gas PAPUA LNG project in Papua New Guinea.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts