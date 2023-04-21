No Mission Impossible for this North Sea vessel as it takes on Hollywood gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

No Mission Impossible for this North Sea vessel as it takes on Hollywood gig

By Ryan Duff
21/04/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Deep OceanMission Impossible Deep Ocean vessel
Deep Ocean's Dina Star used in Mission Impossible

Deep Ocean has announced that one of its North Sea vessels was involved in the next instalment of the Hollywood blockbuster film series, Mission Impossible.

The international espionage action flick starring global megastar Tom Cruise is set to hit the big screen in July this year, however, the action hero would have never made it to set without the Dina Star.

The ocean service provider, Deep Ocean, took to its LinkedIn to share the news that its multipurpose offshore vessel supported the production, prompting the question of who is Dina going to appear next to on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

The cast of characters in the Mission Impossible series has travelled all over the globe stopping international criminals, however, this time they will travel to the Arctic.

Director of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, Christopher McQuarrie, wrote about the struggles of filming in the frozen north on his Instagram.

“This crew has faced more than a few extremes over these three years of shooting all around the world,” Mr McQuarrie writes, “We came here ready to face our greatest challenge yet and we discovered a place of incomprehensible contradictions; more beautiful than brutal, more majestic than menacing, more calming than cold, more fragile than frozen.

“We came to do battle with the elements and found ourselves quickly seduced and surrendering. We did what the environment told us to do and were granted more than we ever could have hoped for.”

Filming in the Arctic gave the director and his crew a newfound respect for the space with Mr McQuarrie saying its “not for the faint of heart.”

The film boss explains: “You don’t beat the Arctic. The Arctic lets you win.”

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One below:

Hollywood seems to have picked up a habit of using vessels that typically work in the energy sector to help produce its big-screen productions that see millions worldwide travelling to cameras.

Last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the Harvey Sub-Sea vessel play an integral role in the Marvel film’s plot, appearing multiple times throughout the flick.

