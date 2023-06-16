WoodMac tips drilling rig day rates to hit $500k by year end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

WoodMac tips drilling rig day rates to hit $500k by year end

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/06/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloombergdrilling rigs day rates
A rig sits at anchorage in the Port of Cromarty Firth.

Day rates for securing drilling rigs are being forecasted to rise further as the oil and gas sector continues its bounce back.

Research from Wood Mackenzie finds that the utilisation rate for units has returned to pre-Covid levels, causing rates to rise by 40% in the last year.

And they are showing little sign of slowing up, with the consultancy predicting that demand for rigs will rise by another 20% from 2024-25.

Before the end of the year, “highly-prized, advantaged ultra-deepwater rigs” could be commanding a day rate of $500,000, WoodMac said, while the cost for hiring general floating units is tipped to rise by 18%.

In the first half of 2023 alone “benign ultra-deepwater rigs” have averaged $420,000 a day, with utilisation at 90%.

Leslie Cook, principal analyst for WoodMac, said: “With increasing demand and rates, we are approaching the tipping point for new builds and reactivations.

“We haven’t reached it yet, but for new builds, it’s not a question of if, but when. The need for decarbonisation, technological advancement, more efficiency and, ultimately, fleet replacement will drive a new cycle. If rig economics remain robust and rig companies see contractual risks abate, this could be sooner rather than later.”

Forecasts coming to pass

Murmurings of an upcoming supercycle in rig day rates were already underway in early 2022, sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Energy security was rocketed to the top of many countries agenda, and a subsequent surge in oil and gas prices gave impetus to projects across the globe.

After an industry downturn in which many rigs were sent for scrap, demand quickly ate up what supply there was.

According to the WoodMac report – “Are we at the tipping point of the deepwater rig market?” – active floating rig utilisation has rebounded from a low of 65% in 2018, to over 85% in 2023.

© Supplied by Stena Drilling
The Stena Spey semi-submersible drilling rig.

Moreover the number of contracted ultra-deepwater benign rigs has returned to pre-Covid levels, while day rates for best-in-class floaters have doubled in the past two years.

WoodMac expects that growth to continue, spurred on by the “Golden Triangle” of Latin America, North America and Africa, as well as parts of the Mediterranean.

According to predictions from the consultancy, these areas will account for 75% of global floating rig demand through 2027.

Ms Cook said: “Higher oil prices, the focus on energy security and deepwater’s emissions advantages have supported deepwater development and, to some extent, boosted exploration.

“Active supply is now more in line with demand and rig cash flows are positive. We expect demand to continue to rise.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts